Trinity Men’s Rowing: A Recap of the Last 3 Weeks

Thomas Mullane ’25

Contributing Writer

Over the past three weeks, Trinity Men’s Rowing has opened up their racing season, and the

crew’s first racing trip was to Medford, Massachusetts for the Malden River Series on April 8.

The regatta featured races against the reigning D-III champions and #1 ranked Williams

College, along with #2 Tufts and #9 Coast Guard. Both the first and second varsity eights began

the event with their annual race against Coast Guard for the Emerson Cup, where the 1V

decisively won by over three boat lengths of open water and the 2V the same by thirty seconds.

These victories decisively clinched both crews a spot in the final where they would race

Williams, the victors over Tufts in both races. Trinity’s 1V and 2V both came up short against the

Ephs in their finals, but the racing was undeniably very successful. The third varsity eight

operated on a different schedule, with both races occurring in the afternoon. Their first race was

a loss to Tufts’ 3V, and their second race against Williams’ 3V produced similar results.



On Friday, April 14th, the crew embarked on a five hour bus ride to Camden, New Jersey to

race in the Knecht Cup, an annual tradition of the program since 2011. Fresh off their

experience on the Malden River, the crew left Hartford brimming with excitement for their

upcoming slate of racing. Over the weekend, Trinity’s 1V and 2V would race a multitude of high

level Division 1 programs like Drexel, La Salle, and MIT, while the 3V took on the challenge of

racing multiple first and second varsity boats. On Saturday morning, the 1V kicked off the racing

by placing second in their heats, only less than a second off of first place Drexel. The 2V placed

similarly in their heat, finishing in second place to Drexel’s second varsity while fighting back to

beat Michigan and George Washington and clinching a spot in the second varsity eight grand

final. With a second place finish to MIT in the afternoon, Trinity’s 1V was also able to clinch a

spot in the grand final alongside the fastest boats at the regatta. Sunday’s morning racing would

feature Trinity’s 1V and 2V in their respective grand finals and the 3V in a four boat final in the

DII/DIII event. Trinity’s 1V placed last in their grand final, and the 2V finished in fifth, while the

3V won their event over Stockton by almost a full boat length.



Over this past weekend, Trinity returned to New England racing with a Saturday morning

journey to Worcester, Massachusetts to race #6 WPI, #7 Ithaca, and #9 Colby. The trip marked

the inaugural contestation for the Remley Cup, named in honor of Trinity rowing alum Dylan

Remley ‘91 who recently passed in 2021. The racing began with a four boat race in the first

varisty eight event, where Trinity’s 1V finished first over the other crews by more than a boat

length. Trinity’s 2V raced ten minutes later, with a decisive multiple boath length victory over

both WPI and Ithaca. After this, he 3V competed in a two boat race against WPI, and while they

lost, the boat raced a very competitive effort and showed that they have continued to improve

throughout the season. After the race, a ceremony was held cristening Trinity’s new four man

boat named after Dylan Remley and awarding the new Remley Cup to Trinity’s 1V.



Overall, the first three regattas for Trinity have been great successes. Each race has been a

phenomal opportunity to apply the principles learned from the hours spent each morning at

practice. Over the next few weeks, Trinity will compete in some of their more crucial races, with

a race against #2 Wesleyan and UConn comin weekend. The following weekend marks the New

England Rowing Championship (NERC), where Trinity will race the top rowing programs in New

England, and the next week will see Trinity racing in the National Invitational Collegiate Regatta

(NIRC) racing most of these programs once more. These races will be the deciding factor as to

whether or not Trinity will race in the Division-III national championship, but the team is

nonetheless excited and eager to face the challenges ahead of them.