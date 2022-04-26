Trinity Announces Faculty Promotions, Tenure, and Emeritus Status

Alexandra Boursican ‘23

News Editor

Trinity College announced promotions, tenure, and emeritus status for faculty in an online announcement Monday, Apr. 18. The announcement indicated that the Board of Trustees voted in February and April to approve this year’s round of promotions and emeritus status awards. The promotions and status changes will go into effect on July 1.

There were eight professors that were awarded tenure and promoted to Associate Professor. These faculty members included: Hasan Comert, Assistant Professor of Economics; Michael A. Grubb, Assistant Professor of Psychology; Christina Heatherton, Assistant Professor of American Studies and Human Rights; Rosario Hubert, Assistant Professor of Language and Cultural Studies; Luis A Martinez, Assistant Professor of Neuroscience; Amber L. Pitt, Assistant Professor of Environmental Science and Biology; Alyson K. Spurgas, Assistant Professor of Sociology; and Ewa Syta, Assistant Professor of Computer Science.

“They are all dedicated mentors and inclusive teachers; their research has been widely published, and their reach is both global and local. Across academic disciplines, they represent the very best of the liberal arts,” said Cardenas while reflecting on the faculty members who were promoted to associate professor with tenure. “We congratulate each of our colleagues for their well-deserved promotions, wishing them ongoing success and thanking them for all they have contributed to our campus and beyond.”

The following members of the faculty were promoted to full professor: Janet Bauer, Associate Professor of International Studies; Christopher Hoag, George M. Ferris Associate Professor of Corporation Finance and Investments; Jennifer M. Regan-Lefebvre, Associate Professor of History; and Mark Stater, Associate Professor of Economics.

Retiring faculty members who were awarded emeritus status include: Joseph R Byrne, Professor of Fine Arts; Shelia Fisher, Professor of English; Thomas S. Harrington, Professor of Language and Cultural Studies; Dan Lloyd, Professor of Philosophy; Beth Notar, Professor of Anthropology; Giuliana Palma, Principal Lecturer in Language and Cultural Studies; David Reuman, Associate Professor of Psychology; John Rose, College Organist, Director of Chapel Music, and Adjunct Professor of Music; George Suitor, Associate Professor of Physical Education and Head Men’s and Women’s Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track Coach; and James A. Trostle, Scott M. Johnson ‘97, Distinguished Professor of Anthropology.

“So much of Trinity’s growth is due to the care and mindful mentorship that our faculty members bring to campus to fulfill our academic mission…Congratulations to all!” said President of the College Joanne Berger-Sweeney speaking on behalf of the Trinity College Board of Trustees.