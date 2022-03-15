The Local Spot for Sweet Tooths: Tastease Donuts

CC Bennett ’24

Contributing Writer

As the saying goes, Hartford Has It!

One of the many amazing things about Hartford’s capital city is the assortment of local cafes, providing the people of Hartford with their caffeine fixes and satisfying their sweet tooth. Tastease Donuts, located on New Park Avenue and less than five minutes from Trinity’s campus, is one of these special establishments. What makes Tastease’s unique is their specialization in mini donuts that are both beautifully decorated and delicious. Tastease Donuts are only 2½ inches in diameter, but do not be fooled by their small size, these donuts are packed with rich and decadent flavors that will make you want to eat a dozen. These mini donuts are baked every day and are offered in a wide variety of flavors, icings, and toppings. A personal favorite of mine is the chocolate cake donut base with vanilla glaze and coconut shreds.

Despite the miniature size, Tastease utilizes the small diameter of their baked goods to create masterpieces made from sprinkles and icing. When you first walk into the quaint storefront, bright pink walls greet you along with a bakery case proudly displaying hundreds of mini donuts. Tastease offers customizable party platters perfect for gatherings of any size. These party platters allow you to select the specific flavors of the donuts along with the colors and design. This gives you the chance to be a part of the creative process of these delicious mini forms of art! Other than their mini donuts, Tastease’s menu consists of savory items including breakfast and lunch sandwiches along with a coffee bar. Some of these sandwiches include bacon egg and cheese, Cuban, steak and cheese, and their roast pork special. The coffee bar offers a rich hot chocolate along with both hot and iced coffee and tea options. What could be more perfect than a cup of coffee and some mini donuts?

While some flavors are served all year round, Tastease’s also offers seasonal specials that are only available for a limited time, such as their apple cider donut with a cream cheese frosting that was available in the fall. For Valentine’s Day, Tastease utilized white, pink, and red frosting, creating hearts and other designs to make their sweet treats festive for the holiday. With Saint Patrick’s Day coming up this Thursday, March 17th, be on the lookout for what special flavors and designs Tastease will be offering. Tastease’s Instagram (@tasteaseminidonut), showcases their beautiful donuts to almost fifteen-hundred followers. Their Instagram account additionally provides updates on the available flavors and general contact information for the store. The store is open Tuesday to Friday from 7 am to 1 pm and Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm. Whether you are celebrating something big or just in the mood for something sweet, Tastease is the best place in Hartford for mini donuts that are just as beautiful as they are delicious.