Weekly Skylights: The Tripod Looks to the Clouds￼

“I need your help,” I said. I was speaking to my friend John. “First of all, hi,” said John. He was polite that way, though he was always annoyed during pleasantries. “Fine, hello,” I said, “Now I need your help. I just did something very embarrassing at work, and I can’t let anyone find out.” John looked at me. He was holding an egg salad sandwich, which he kept taking bites of. He looked at me the whole time he ate, and I looked at him. He stuck each of his fingers in his mouth and sucked off the crumbs. “That’s disgusting,” I said. He said, “It’s not. People have been cleaning their fingers with their lips for thousands of years. It’s the only way to savor the last remnants of the meal.” 7.7/10
