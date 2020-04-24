Alumni Give Back to Trinity’s Class of 2020

Gillian Reinhard ’20

Features Editor

While the Class of 2020 has suffered from uncertainty in the post-graduation landscape, Trinity alumni and alumna have voiced their support in a small but powerful gesture. A collection of alumni volunteers have reached out to current seniors, with short postcards expressing their support and reflecting on their own Trinity memories.

“We knew seniors were going through an extraordinarily difficult time as so many of their original plans this year were cancelled or postponed,” explained Assistant Director of Annual Giving Mariana Garcia. “We also knew that our alumni community is strong and engaged and are passionate about supporting students and staying connected.” In response to this, the Alumni Relations Office organized the opportunity for alumni volunteers, many of them celebrating their reunions in 2020, to send the notes.

Garcia credited the Class of 1980 for first sparking the idea, as they had planned to coordinate a writing session during their 40th Reunion (originally scheduled for this June) to thank the Class of 2020 for contributing to the Senior Class Campaign. “We approached one of the committee members and asked him if he would be willing to ask his classmates if they would write a handwritten note to a senior… He enthusiastically agreed and has recruited several volunteers from his class, including himself.”

Alumni from the Class of 1995 and 1970 have also volunteered to write notes. Eventually, the program incorporated alumni from many class years who expressed interest. For those hoping to get involved, Garcia pointed toward a link on the Virtual Long Walk page that will match alumni with current seniors. The Virtual Long Walk also includes other alumni feature and opportunities to interact and get involved during the pandemic.

“One of the greatest components about Trinity is how strong the alumni community,” said Garcia, and Director of Alumni Relations Stephen Donovan agreed. “Our hearts are breaking for the Class of 2020 and alumni are so eager to give you all a big hug,” Donovan added.