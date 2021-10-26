Women’s Soccer Sees an Overtime Win and Loss

Blythe Hastings ’23

Sports Editor

The Trinity College Women’s Soccer team goes 1-1 on the scoreboard for their two games this week. With a heartbreaking loss to Hamilton College away, and a thrilling overtime win at home, the Bantams are now 7-5-1 overall and 3-4-1 in NESCAC conference play. The next few games will determine the fate of the post season for the women as they hope to continue playing past the regular season.

Action at Hamilton was slim and, unfortunately, uneventful for the Bantams as Hamilton shut the women down with standout defense. The Bantams were unable to get a single shot off the entire game. Hamilton’s Rylie Mutton scored the game’s only goal in the 44th minute of play to lead the Continentals into a strong second half of defense and time wasting, as they tried to run down the clock before the Bantams would have a chance to counter. Sophomore Mariana Cournoyer ’24 made eight saves for Trinity but was unable to save all shots, as Hamilton slipped one past her for the win. Hamilton continues to be unbeaten during the regular season with an outstanding record of 10-0-2 overall and 7-0-2 in NESCAC conference play.

Thankfully the women were able to redeem themselves with a nail-biting overtime win conference rivals Connecticut College. Senior captain, and standout player during this season, Whitney Hoban ’22 scored the game winning goal in elite fashion, pounding a penalty kick past the Camels goalie to claim victory. Connecticut College picks up only its second loss of the season, now 8-2-2 overall and 5-2-1 in NESCAC conference play. Hoban’s game winner was her second game of the night as her first came early in the second period, less than five minutes into play to give the Bantams the edge. Hoban stayed resilient after her first shot was saved by the Camels goalie, running back and slipping the ball into the back of the net off the rebound. Sophomore Cassie Lee ’24 recorded her third assist of the season with the play.

The Camels looked like they could potentially come back from the deficit early, earning a penalty kick when forward Mya Johnson was fouled in the box. But no! Cournoyer stepped up big, diving to her left to and knocking the ball away from the goal, saving the penalty kick and the Bantams lead for one of the best plays of the game. Johnson, seemingly upset by the penalty kick foiled the chances of the game ending in regular time by drilling a goal into the back of the net with only five minutes left in regulation play. Now 1-1 the Bantams prepared for an overtime period of sudden death, hoping to come away with the walk off goal. Less than three minutes into the first overtime period, a sloppy foul in the box by Connecticut College gave the Bantams the golden opportunity to end the game immediately.

Powerhouse forward Hoban, who was riding a high from her first goal of regular play, stepped up to take the penalty kick. Hoban delivered, burying the ball into the goal, as Bantam’s fans cheered in delight as the women cheered and rushed the field. Hoban’s two goals mark her third and fourth of the year and her second game-winner. Both Hoban and Cournoyer, who collected four massive saves in her third win in goal during the season, showed out, helping to keep the Bantam’s record positive for their match against Middlebury on Sunday.