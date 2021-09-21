Women’s Soccer Maintains Strong Record Early-On

BLYTHE HASTINGS ’23

SPORTS EDITOR

After a record-breaking start to the season, with a win in their first two games, the Trinity Women’s Soccer team is now 2-1-1 after their first conference game. The home opener on Saturday afternoon was a grueling game, ending in a 0-0 tie after two periods of overtime. The game lasted for a total of 110 minutes, and with the extreme heat, the women were extremely tired by the final whistle.

The Bantams, on a roll after their 2-1 season start were hopeful that Colby would be an easy opponent, but after a scoreless game, Bantam players walked off the field frustrated and exhausted. With multiple team injuries, Trinity did their best to put out a good showing, but to no avail. Unfortunately, the Bantams had a record of 24 shots, eleven of which were on target, though none of them found the back of the net. The women were dominant throughout the game, and at one point, had the ball within Colby’s 30-yard line for a solid 15 minutes of pressure. The Bantams had a lights-out defensive performance, a good sign for games to come during the rest of the season, but the forwards struggled to finish on opportunities that were created. Shot after shot missed the goal, going wide, or being saved. Forward Hannah Storozuk ’23 had four shots on goal as did Tess Flanders ’24, Tori Simas ’24, and Sadie Rudolf ’24. All four girls had chances, some in the box, but could not finish. After the game, Storozuk walked off the field, frustrated, saying, “It was a hard-fought game that we dominated but unfortunately we did not take advantage of the numerous opportunities we created, especially in the second half, which resulted in an unsatisfactory tie.” Because of the dominant attacking pressure from the Bantams, Colby goalkeeper Emily McMaster was very busy, making 11 total saves throughout the game. Colby was not so successful as the Bantams were at putting the ball close to the goal, with only three recorded shots on goal. But the tying result is a better showing than the 2019 game against Colby where the Bantams lost 0-2. The Bantams have a 6-2-2 record against Colby in the last 10 matchups, dating back to 2011. They expect to keep this streak going against Colby in the future. Bantam fans were grateful that the game did not result in a loss but left feeling somber after the continuous back and forth of the game. Even with a tie, the Bantams are looking forward to making moves on their still positive record, playing Clark University this Tuesday at 7 P.M.