Women’s Soccer Defeats Western Connecticut State

Lily Ives ’23

Sports Editor

The Trinity College women’s soccer squad had a commanding start to their season, shutting out the Western Connecticut State University Wolves with a 3-0 win on Tuesday, September 6. What started as a scoreless first half of play, quickly shifted just over five minutes into the second half, with an unassisted goal by junior captain Cassie Lee. Lee’s first goal of the season sparked a fire, as less than three minutes later, first-year Elena Lindonen scored her first career goal, assisted by junior Laurel Iorio. After a scoreless 30 minutes, senior Hannah Storozuk wrapped up the scoring for the Bantams off a pass from fellow senior Julianna Kennedy in the 85th minute of the game. Trinity dominated the scoring, outshooting the Western Connecticut State University Wolves 18-4. Junior goalkeeper Mariana Cournoyer recorded three saves, contributing to the shutout performance by the Bantams.

The Bantams opened up NESCAC (New England Small College Athletic Conference) play on Saturday, September 10 in their home opener versus the Hamilton College Continentals. The Continentals struck first, with a goal from Hamilton’s Emma Gaulin 26 minutes into the contest. The one-goal game remained scoreless for a lengthy hour, with back-and-forth action keeping fans on their toes. Junior Gabby Grattan eased Bantam worries by tying the game up 1-1 with just 15 minutes left in the contest, off an assist from senior captain Molly Broderick. The Bantams had two close attempts in the final five minutes of the game, with shots hitting the crossbar from junior Cassie Lee and first-year Elena Lindonen.

Seniors Molly Broderick and Hannah Markham enthusiastically shared their thoughts on the 2022 season, noting the strong sense of team culture and talent within the squad. Markham noted, “Our team culture is better than it has ever been, and it translates to our connections on the field.” Additionally, Markham spoke highly of the first-year class, stating “they meshed extremely well with the team right off the bat, and add an integral layer to our team culture.” Senior captain Molly Broderick also noted the talent on the team, stating “Our season ahead is very promising, with incredible talent coming from returners and underclassmen.”

The Trinity College women’s soccer team is now 1-0-1 overall and is looking to add another win to their belt in their next contest on Tuesday, September 13, at 6 p.m. on the Trinity Soccer Field.