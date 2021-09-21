Women’s Field Hockey Stops Colby in their Tracks

BLYTHE HASTINGS ’23

SPORTS EDITOR

The Trinity Women’s Field Hockey team showed out in their NESCAC home opener with a 4-1 win over Colby. The women remain undefeated, with an overall record of 4-0 and a NESCAC record of 1-0. This standout start improves the Bantams to 14th in the nation and is the first time the team has won its first four consecutive games since 2012. The women dominated the field against Colby, holding possession of the ball for a majority of the game. Colby tired quickly after trying to regain control, with no luck. Caelin Flaherty ’22, named Bantam of the week for her stellar back-to-back performances on the field, scored a hat trick. She has now scored a total of eight goals in four games, and as a captain, is leading the charge for this stellar winning streak. Flaherty has been dominating throughout the season, scoring two goals and an assist in the 8-0 rout over Keene State. In their second win of the season, a 5-0 showing against Smith, she scored another two goals, and then scored one more in the close 2-1 win over Endicott. As the starting forward, Flaherty proved Trinity’s dominance by scoring within the first two minutes. She then rallied for the rest of the game, scoring a goal in each of the following quarters. Captain and midfielder Christine Taylor ’22 capped the game off with the first goal of her college career. Colby made an effort to come back, but in the end, only scored one goal in the final minutes of the game. Junior and starting goalie Emma Cropper ’23 also had a great showing, making four huge saves in the first half of the game. Saving hard shots on multiple corners, Cropper helped the Bantams keep Colby at bay heading into the second half. Although Cropper did not see much action from the Colby forwards, she has multiple games with no goals allowed in the first half. Other exceptional players during the game were Katrina Winfield ’24 and Riley Nichols ’23. Both players made plays up the middle and wing, helping to get the ball to Flaherty and the other forwards. Winfield’s speed and Nichols’s stick skills were too much for Colby, but helped lead the Bantams to a definite win. The Bantams were accompanied by a large showing of fans, rooting for both Trinity and Colby. The Bantams fans, obviously delighted by the win, cheered for most of the game, as the women continued to make positive play after positive play. Hannah Tjalsma ’23 an avid field hockey fan commented, “It’s so nice to see these girls back in action. Saturdays are so much more fun when we get to come, watch, and cheer on the team. I can’t wait for the rest of the season!” The women play their next game, out of the NESCAC conference, at home at 6 P.M. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 against Springfield College. The Bantams remain hopeful for an outstanding season and, fingers crossed, an even better post-season.