Women’s Field Hockey Starts the Season Off Strong with a 3-0 Win Against the Hamilton Continentals

Lily Ives ’23

Sports Editor

The momentum from the successful 2021 Trinity College field hockey season has undoubtedly picked up right where it left off in the early stages of the 2022 season. The number five nationally ranked Trinity College Field Hockey squad began their season on Thursday, September 8, on Trinity’s Robin L. Sheppard Field, as they faced off against the Smith College Pioneers. After a scoreless first quarter, the Bantams opened the scoring in the second quarter with a goal from junior Katrina Winfield, off an assist from senior Riley Nichols. The Bantams struck twice in the third quarter, with goals from first-year Harper Siemens, and another tally by junior Katrina Winfield. Both goals were assisted by junior Jackie Frank. Winfield went on to record a hat-trick in the fourth quarter, and Frank closed the scoring for the Bantams with just over five minutes left in the contest, off an assist from junior Demarest Janis. Junior goalkeeper Olivia McMichael saved an impressive nine shots during her time in net for the Bantams.

The Trinity field hockey squad opened up NESCAC (New England Small College Athletic Conference) competition on Saturday, September 10 versus the Hamilton College Continentals. After falling to the Continentals in a heartbreaking overtime thriller during the 2021 season, the Bantams showed no mercy this season and shut out the Continentals with a score of 3-0. The Bantams struck early, with a goal coming from junior Demarest Janis just a minute into the game, assisted by senior Caelin Flaherty. Flaherty then tallied an unassisted goal in the third quarter of the game, making the score 2-0. Janis finished what she started and closed out scoring for the Bantams with her second goal of the game, and her collegiate career, making the final score 3-0. The Bantam defensive unit played an impressive game, as the Continentals were only able to squeeze out two shots on net, both of which were saved by junior goalkeeper Olivia McMichael.

With a fresh target on their backs due to the impressive 2021 season, the Bantams are ready to prove themselves once again and have already started strong. Senior captain Elle Fair energetically discussed her and the team’s excitement for the 2022 season, with enormous talent, as well as a tight-knit team culture. Fair states, “There is so much to be excited for. The first years are such a talented group and are already rising to excel at the collegiate level. Additionally, we have much existing talent, not just coming from the sophomores, juniors, and seniors, but we are also lucky enough to have Caelin Flaherty play another year with us.” Flaherty, a First-Team All-American, played an essential role as a senior captain in contributing to the success of the 2021 season, where the Bantams made it to the final four. With the combined talent of this squad, as well as coaching coming from the successful Anne Parmenter, there is much to look forward to for the 2022 season.

The Bantams continue their season at home against Worcester Polytechnic Institute on Wednesday, September 14 at 7:00 p.m., before shipping up to Maine for a double-header versus NESCAC foe Colby College, and the University of New England.