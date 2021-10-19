Women’s Field Hockey Sees One Win and One Loss

Blythe Hastings ’23

Sports Editor

The Trinity Women’s Field Hockey team are now 10-3 on their season after a win at home against Connecticut College and a loss away at Hamilton. Trinity College head field hockey coach Anne Parmenter recorded her 300th career win Tuesday night when the Bantams defeated NESCAC opponent Connecticut College, 4-2. Coach Parmenter was met, after the game, with a cake celebrating her winning record at Trinity. Connecticut College, with an outstanding start, came out with a 2-0 lead early in the second period.

However the Bantams prevailed and came storming back with four unanswered goals. Fans were nervously waiting for the Bantams to get a rhythm as the half was coming to a close. The two goals scored by Connecticut College seemed to jump start the Bantams and they came out firing to tie it just before half time. Sophomore Jackie Frank ‘24 put Trinity on the board, assisted by junior Riley Nichols ‘23 with just under five minutes to go before the halftime break.

In the third period, senior Caelin Flaherty ‘22 intercepted a pass and fired a shot on target that was tipped in by Frank to even the game at 2-2. With seven minutes to go in the game’s final quarter, the Bantams capitalized on a penalty corner to take the lead. Senior Meghan Evan’s initial shot was blocked by Connecticut College’s goalie, but it was Frank who brought the ball down out of the air and slammed it into the back of the goal. Fans threw their hats onto the field out of respect for Frank’s hattrick of three goals. Four minutes later, first-year Isabella Deveney ’24 helped Trinity pull away with the lead when she slapped a shot off a penalty corner that was redirected into the back of the cage by Flaherty to make the score 4-2. Bantams’ fans jumped up delighted at the comeback. Trinity out-shot the Camels 23-3 and in penalty corners at 14-3. Frank’s three goals were a new single-game best in her career while Deveney picked up her first-career assist. The newer players on the team showed out, helped by the upperclassmen to end the game strong.

In the following game that weekend against Hamilton, Trinity lost in heartbreaking fashion during a penalty shootout at the end of the game. Frank scored the Trinity goal and the Bantams outshot Hamilton, 25-9 but couldn’t hold onto their lead at the end of the game. The game was scoreless through three quarters, as Trinity sophomore goalkeeper Olivia McMichael ‘24 had to make just one save in front of the lights out Bantam defense.

Frank scored off an assist from Flaherty early into the fourth quarter, but Keeley Duran tied it for the Continentals with only a few minutes left to play. Goalie McMichael made another save in the first overtime, while the Trinity offense was dominant against Hamilton goalie Maggie Reville with 11 shots on goal in the two overtimes but to no avail. In the shootout, Tracey Stafford scored for Hamilton on the eighth attempt by the teams to give the home team the win. Unfortunately for the Bantams, Hamilton is a must win game with other harder opponents in the NESCAC. Thankfully the Bantams just recently beat University of New England in an easy 3-0 the next day on Sunday at home with a dominant performance.