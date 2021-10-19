Trinity Women’s Soccer Team Falls to Wesleyan; Looks to Redeem Themselves Against Connecticut College

Blythe Hastings ’23

Sports Editor

This was a great win, especially as the Bantams haven’t had the most successful record. The Bantams are now 6-3-1 record with a 2-2-1 spot in NESCAC standings. Tufts falls to 5-4 as the Bantams, after winning, handed the Jumbos their second-straight conference loss. Sophomore Sadie Rudolph sent the ball up-field to Storozuk who missed her first touch but after recovering, was able to spin around to the bouncing ball, firing a shot across her body into the lower left corner of the goal past the outstretched hands of the Tuft’s goalie for her second goal of the season. The Bantams and the Jumbos each took seven shots in the game and both put two on target.

The Trinity Women’s Soccer team was led by Hannah Storozuk ’23 who gave the Bantams a 1-0 lead in minute 25 of the game. This held the Bantams through to the end as that goal was all they needed to defend home turf against Tufts University. The win was Trinity’s first against the Jumbos since 2016.

Trinity’s Mariana Cournoyer ’24 played all 90 minutes in goal, grabbing two saves and picking up her second shutout this season. In their next game, the Bantams weren’t as fortunate, losing to Wesleyan University 2-1. This moves the Bantams to a 6-4-1 overall record and a NESCAC 2-3-1 record. The Wesleyan Cardinals now move to 7-1 and 5-1 in NESCAC and continue to look dangerous to other NESCAC teams.

Wesleyan scored in the first two minutes of play when Cardinals team member Grace Devanny initially whiffed on a ball sent into the center of the field but recovered to slam the ball into the net for a 1-0 lead. As the game was ending, sophomore Tori Simas ‘24 put the equaling goal past the keeper for her fourth goal of the season. The Cardinals, strong as ever, were able to answer when Devanny knocked in her second goal right as the game was coming to a close. The Wesleyan Cardinals stay hot in NESCAC’s as the Bantam fans are disappointed with the loss. The Bantams are hoping to close out the season on a positive note.