Trinity Football Looking to Clinch NESCAC Title

by Lily Ives ’23

Sports Editor

The Bantam football squad finally faced not only a tight game but tough competition on October 15th when they made the trip to Middlebury, Vermont, to compete against the Middlebury College Panthers. The Bantams were coming off three prior games that they won with great ease and by a considerable margin, with the most recent win coming against Hamilton College, a 45-0 shutout trouncing, in favor of Trinity.

The Trinity football squad was clearly ready for a true challenge, and the Panthers surely gave the Bantams a furious run for their money. The Panther’s effort, however, was not enough in the end to top the Bants, as they came up short against the powerhouse that is Trinity football.

Despite the daunting score, the Panthers did not let up, answering Trinity’s three touchdowns with three of their own, consecutively. With just over three minutes left in the third quarter, the Panthers scored their first touchdown of the game. This clearly fueled Middlebury into the fourth quarter, as they were able to then score two back-to-back touchdowns, knotting the competition at 21-21.

Then for Trinity, Junior Colin McCabe finished the game just how he started it with another visit to the endzone and what would end up being the game-winning touchdown with just over a minute left in the competition, making the final score 27-21. Senior quarterback Fetter, had an outstanding game, finishing 21-27 for 198 yards and two touchdowns. The Bantam defensive unit also displayed their dominance on the field, with fifth-year linebacker Brian Casagrande holding a team-high seven tackles, while fifth year defensive end Noah Glantz added 2.5 sacks, additionally earning himself ‘Bantam of the Week’ honors.

The Bants are now a perfect 5-0 on the season, and will host Williams College on Saturday, October 22nd, where they will look to avenge their sole loss from the 2021 season. With just four games left in the 2022 season, the NESCAC title inches closer each day. Roll Bants!