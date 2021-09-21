Trinity Football Breaks in New Stadium Facilities with a Commanding Win Over Tufts This Past Saturday

PATRICK GRIMES ’23

SPORTS EDITOR

Head Coach of the Football Team Jeff Devaney and quarterback Spencer Fetter ’23 led a mass of blue and gold onto Jessee-Miller Field this past Saturday, Sept. 18. Students, faculty, staff, and families alike poured into Trinity’s recently completed Tansill Muldoon Stadium to support the long-dormant football program and witness their long-awaited return to the field. A refreshingly active campus was buzzing and grateful to play host to NESCAC football once again. Trinity’s 42-28 win thankfully has the football program rolling again after an unfortunately long pause.

The fans were shocked, however, when Tufts began their campaign with a 72-yard touchdown pass snagged by Trevon Woodson. Nevertheless, Fetter and the Bantams were determined to showcase their 18 months of hard work. The run game proved successful for Trinity as running back William Kirby ’24 found the endzone twice in his first quarter of college football. Trinity’s backfield would prove to be a decisive aspect of their victory against Tufts during this matchup. The Bantams boasted 130 rushing yards while Tufts yielded a mere 49. The first half offensive onslaught would continue as the Bantam quarterback Fetter led drive after drive with consistent completions. Kirby executed in the red zone when needed, pumping home his third rushing touchdown halfway through the second quarter. Kirby then passed the torch to Fetter and his squad of receivers. Fetter connected with captain and wide receiver Jonathan Girard ’22 for two additional touchdowns before halftime. This impeccable example of teamwork left the Jumbos down 35-7 at the break. The QB-WR pair continued their crusade with a third red zone connection to begin the third quarter. Meanwhile, Trinity’s seniority on defense kept Tufts pinned and allowed the offense to run wild. Justin O’Neil-Riely ’23, Aidan Kennedy ’22, and graduate student Matt McCarthy ended the contest with four tackles each. In the wake of Trinity’s explosive offense, Tufts found themselves down five touchdowns, a seemingly insurmountable deficit. Tufts head coach Jay Civetti, in his 6th season at Tufts, knew change was necessary. He turned to backup QB Matt Crowley who took over the fourth quarter. Three Tufts drives, all over 64 yards, resulted in three unanswered passing TDs from Crowley. Tufts’s last-minute charge would prove to be too little, too late. Trinity recovered an onside kick and killed the clock to secure their first win.

The Bantams unstrapped their pads Saturday afternoon with a great sense of accomplishment and relief. A hard-fought and decisive win is the perfect start to boost confidence in a team that has not seen competition since fall 2019.

Semesters of uncertainty, coupled with grueling workouts and practices have produced a strong, impressive, and hopeful Trinity team. The Bantams will dust off their away jerseys to play against the Bowdoin Polar Bears this upcoming Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1 P.M. Historically, this matchup has been dominated by Coach Devaney and the Bantams. The squad will pack up Friday night to continue their expedition through a fractal NESCAC football scene.