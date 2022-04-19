Trinity Baseball Takes 2 of 3 Over Bowdoin

Lily Ives ’23

Sports Editor

What started off with a 15-6 loss, ended with two strong wins for the Trinity Baseball team. The Trinity College baseball squad kicked off their competition-filled weekend series versus NESCAC (New England Small College Athletic Conference) foe, the Bowdoin College Polar Bears on Friday, Apr. 8. After the first Friday game, if Bowdoin thought the result of that opening game would carry across the weekend, they were sorely wrong, as a doubleheader played the very next day was all Trinity.

On Saturday, Apr. 9, The Bantams would sweep the Polar Bears in a double header. The second inning of game one was filled with home run, after home run, after home run for Trinity, as sophomore Sean Meth, senior Colin Mann, and sophomore Bennett Teceno all went yard.

Even with a furious late 6th inning surge by Bowdoin, Trinity held on to win 8-6, with senior Bantam pitcher Cooper McGrath getting his fourth win of the season and senior William Simone his second save.

In the second game of the doubleheader the Bantams throttled Bowdoin, shutting them out 7-0. First-year pitcher Michael Aceto showcased an absolutely dominant performance, pitching eight shutout innings and striking out nine Polar Bears. Senior William Simeone again took to the mound, closing out the game, pitching a one-two-three inning. The stellar 11 hit Bantam performance was fueled by sophomore Jack Matthews, junior Patrick Dillon, sophomore Sean Meth and first year Tanner Fairchild all notching two hits each.

The 2022 Trinity baseball team is now 11-12 overall and 4-2 in conference play. Next up, the Bants face Dean College in an out of conference game on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at 3:30pm.