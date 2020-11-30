Sarah Fuller is Making Noise for Women Everywhere

Anna Bauer ’23

Sports Editor

This week history was made as Sarah Fuller, a senior at Vanderbilt University, became the first woman to play in a “Power 5” college football game.

Fuller is originally the goalie for Vanderbilt’s women’s soccer team, but luckily for the Vanderbilt football team, when all other kickers were quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19, she stepped up to the kicking line.

Though Fuller was only able to perform the second half kickoff as Vanderbilt was unable to get in field goal range or score a touchdown, Fuller has still rapidly become an inspiration to many women and girls everywhere, showing us that even the wildest dreams are possible. So, just like the back of Fuller’s helmet says “Play Like a Girl” – because we can.