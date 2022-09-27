NFL Updates: Buffalo Bills’ Success and a Major Brawl

Blythe Hastings ’23

Sports Editor

Week 2 of the NFL season has come and gone and the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the league. Josh Allen had 317 passing yards and four touchdown passes in the team’s blowout 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. With last week’s win to rout the defending Super Bowl champion the Los Angeles Rams, the Buffalo Bills are staying on top of the NFL.

There are six teams who remain undefeated, and only one of those teams fell out of the power rankings through the second week of the season. The Bills have the best scoring offense and are ranked second in points and yards allowed. Stefon Diggs also had three of Allen’s four touchdowns. Reggie Gilliam had the other.

Tom Brady aired his displeasure about the suspension levied on teammate Mike Evans for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver’s role in a brawl with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Brady let an official hear it after a missed completion to Scotty Miller. As Brady turned to leave, Lattimore appeared to gesture at him. Leonard Fournette would eventually get involved, and Marcus May would come to back up Lattimore. Evans would then rush over and push Lattimore to the ground. The NFL suspended Evans for one game on Monday. He reportedly planned to appeal the decision. Evans has been one of the most influential wide receivers in NFL history through his eight seasons playing professionally. He has had more than 1,000 yards receiving each year. In his last two seasons, with Brady as his quarterback, Evans produced 1,041 yards on 144 catches with 27 recorded touchdowns. The 13 touchdowns in 2020, followed by the 14 touchdowns in 2021, are career highs that have stood out.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins couldn’t ride the momentum from Week 1’s victory against the Green Bay Packers into Week 2’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Cousins and the Vikings lost 24-7 to the Eagles as it appeared Philadelphia had the veteran quarterback’s number all night. Darius Slay had two interceptions, and Avonte Maddox had one more in the Eagles’ win. It appeared Cousins just had trouble locating Slay. The four-time Pro Bowler had five passes defended and a tackle. He helped hold Justin Jefferson to just six catches on 12 targets and 48 receiving yards. Jefferson’s longest play of the night was just 11 yards. Cousins was 27-for46 with 221 passing yards, a touchdown pass to Irv Smith Jr., and three picks. He also fumbled the ball at one point but was able to recover it. He led the Vikings with 20 rushing yards.

Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker Willie Gay was suspended for four games due to a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. This suspension stems from a January arrest in Overland Park, Kansas, where Gay was charged with criminal property damage of less than $1,000, which is a misdemeanor. He had agreed to a diversion program for the case to be resolved. The suspension begins immediately, so Gay won’t be able to play until Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. He will miss subsequent games against the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. Gay is also not allowed to use the Chiefs’ practice facility or have any contact with team officials for the next two weeks. Once that has passed, he will be allowed to enter the facility and attend meetings. Over the first two games this season, Gay made 16 tackles, which is tied for second-most on the team. He also has one quarterback hit and two tackles for loss. Gay, a second-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft, had 87 tackles in his first two seasons with Kansas City, including one forced fumble, two interceptions, and seven passes defended.