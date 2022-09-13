NFL Update: Chargers Win; Watt and Jones Injured

Blythe Hastings ’23

Sports Editor

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert capitalized on an interception by teammate Drue Tranquill on Sunday in leading his team to a first-half lead over the Las Vegas Raiders. On a second-and-2 from the Raiders’ 23 with 40 seconds remaining in the half, Herbert threw a dart, perfectly placed between two Raiders defenders, to receiver DeAndre Carter for a touchdown. The Chargers took a 17-3 lead into halftime. Herbert was 5-of-5 for 139 yards and a touchdown on throws traveling more than 10 yards downfield in the first half.

The Pittsburgh Steelers reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral during Sunday’s 23-20 overtime win against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Watt is scheduled to undergo scans Monday to confirm diagnosis, the source said. Both Watt and running back Najee Harris exited with injuries in the fourth quarter and were ruled out. Harris suffered a foot injury as the Steelers attempted to run out the clock, and he limped off the field. Harris was dealing with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot during training camp, but he said earlier this week he was healthy. Watt came off the field a couple of plays later and went straight to the locker room after sustaining the pectoral injury.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a back injury in Sunday’s season-opening 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins and required X-rays on it after the game. The team canceled his scheduled news conference. Jones finished 21-of-30 for 213 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked twice, taking a big hit in the second quarter on a blindside blitz on which he fumbled the ball and the Dolphins returned it for a touchdown. After the game, Jones walked under his own power to the X-ray roo. He spent about five minutes in the room before walking back to the team’s locker room. Shortly thereafter, a Patriots media official announced that Jones wouldn’t be holding his news conference, announcing that he had a back injury. Jones, who is backed up by veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe, played the entire game. Coach Bill Belichick said he was unaware if Jones was injured, because he hadn’t been in the training room. Asked about Jones’ performance, he said: “There weren’t a lot of incomplete passes.” The Patriots visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 18.