Men’s Soccer Takes the Field for the Season Opener

PATRICK GRIMES ’23

SPORTS EDITOR

Trinity men’s soccer opened their 2021 season against cross-town opponent University of St. Joseph on Wednesday night. Prior to Wednesday, the Bantams had not taken the field for competition since fall 2019. Both the men’s and women’s program unveiled their teams for starved crowds at Trinity Soccer Field, which was consistently occupied by a training USWNT only a few months before. Senior captain Alistair Matule ’22 elaborated on his team’s excitement, saying “It feels so good to be back in action after two long years off the pitch. You don’t fully appreciate something as simple as being in the locker room with your teammates every day until it is suddenly taken away from you. I think I speak for the whole team in saying that it’s been great to return to at least some semblance of normalcy.” In the wake of their excitement, the Bantams went to battle. Josh Morency ’23 welcomed back Trinity soccer fans with a goal just 15 minutes into the contest. Just a few minutes later, St. Joseph’s DeAnte Anderson began his campaign with his first of many goals. Then, Matule netted two in his stunning reintroduction. However, DeAnte Anderson proved to be the Trinity defense’s kryptonite: he ended the night with an unbelievable five goal performance. This was enough to edge out the Bantams 5-3. When asked about the loss, Matule harped that their play “showed a lot of promise” and that “there are still a few kinks that need to be ironed out.”

The team is eager to continue building their chemistry as they approach league play for the first time in about two years. Saturday, Sept. 18, NESCAC men’s soccer returns to campus when a hungry Colby team visits. The Mules are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss, so both teams will have sights on solidifying their first win. The NESCAC’s unfortunately long pause for fall sports has shaken up rosters all over the league, especially at Trinity. A big aspect of the 2021 team’s identity is their youth. Returning only six seniors and four juniors, underclassmen dominate the roster. This leaves the Bantams with a reliable veteran core to lead their promising young teammates. Matule was quick to give his underclassmen teammates credit, saying “The younger guys on our squad have showed a level of commitment and love for the game to the likes of which I have never before seen in this program.” He believes that the younger team members’ excitement, combined with the leadership of their juniors and seniors makes a squad with all the potential to succeed this fall. With league play ahead and the semester beginning to rev up, campus has come alive once again.