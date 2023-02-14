Men’s Ice Hockey Coach Greason Achieves 200th Trinity Career Win as Bantams Continue Successful Season

Cece Hampton ’24

Sports Editor

On Saturday, February 4th, the men’s ice hockey team beat Middlebury 2-1 in overtime to achieve Coach Matthew Greason’s 200th career win coaching the Bantams. This is his 12th season as head coach of the Bantam men’s hockey program, with only two other coaches preceding him in the 48 years that the program has been around. Among other impressive achievements in his time here, Greason has led the Bantams in earning four NESCAC titles in the past six years.

This past weekend the Bantams took to the road, playing against Colby on the 11th and Bowdoin on the 12th. They were victorious on both days, beating Colby 4-2 and shutting out Bowdoin with a final score of 4-0. After these games, the Bantams’ record improved to 16-5-1.

At the beginning of this 2022-2023 season, the Bantams were ranked at number 11 nationally. Overall this season, they have performed up to expectation, making some impressive victories. In early December the Bantams beat Babson College, ranked 7th nationally, 4-3 in overtime. The following week they were up against the number 1 nationally ranked team, Hobart College, but fell to them 2-1 in overtime. They are currently in a similar position to their 2021-2022 season, when the Bantams finished with a final record of 17-8-1 and earned the NESCAC title.

The Bantams have an impressive lineup this season, with key returning players being senior captains Riley Prattson (Tolland, CT) and Paul Selleck (Laguna Hills, CA), juniors Gerard Maretta (Brick, NJ), Jax Murray (Minneapolis, MN), and Kyle Tomaso (Newport, RI), and on defense, senior captain Andrew Troy (Ithaca, NY) and junior captain John Campomenosi (Wayne, NJ). New to the Trinity team, first-year forward Spencer Korona (Enfield, CT) has proved to be a crucial offensive player, totaling 4 goals and 9 assists so far this season. The Bantams also boast incredibly strong goaltenders, with rookie Devan Bobak (Northwood, OH) already proving his indispensable value to the team this season, saving 93.9% of shots on goal and currently ranking number 9 nationally. Additionally, the Bantams have returning junior goaltender J.P. Mella (Stamford, CT), who was recognized as one of the best backstops in the nation last year, with .944 DSVR percentage and 1.44 GAA. Mella was awarded NESCAC honors for his spectacular play during the NESCAC tournament.

This upcoming Friday the 17th, the Bantams will be hosting Wesleyan at home in the Koeppel Community Sports Center and then playing them again the next day in Middletown to finish off the regular season.