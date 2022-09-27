Bantam Updates for the Week of September 18th: Women’s Field Hockey, Volleyball, and Soccer Games

Lily Ives ’23

Sports Editor

The Trinity men’s soccer team faced fierce competition on Tuesday, September 20th as they took to the pitch against reigning national champions and NESCAC rival the Connecticut College Camels. The Bantams traveled to New London, Connecticut, on Tuesday night in hopes of claiming their first NESCAC win of the season, and, despite a strong effort, the Bantams ultimately fell 3-0 to the Camels.

Wednesday, September 21st was an action-packed evening for Bantam sports, as the Trinity field hockey, women’s volleyball, and women’s soccer teams all played, ending in three different results: a win, a loss, and a tie. The night started strong in Springfield, Massachusetts, where the women’s field hockey team took on the Springfield College Pride. The Bants proved why they are ranked as the number five team in the nation as they blew out Springfield 6-0, and improved to 6-0 overall this season. Both ends of the field were dominated by Trinity throughout the entirety of the game as the Bantams outshot the Springfield Pride 29-2 and allowed zero shots on net. Impressively, of the 29 shots taken by the Bantams, 26 were placed on net. Graduate student Caelin Flaherty opened the scoring for the Bantams with the first two goals of the game as well as tallying an assist on the third goal scored by sophomore Izzy Deveney. Deveney finished the game with two goals while junior Jackie Frank tallied one goal, assisted by junior Katrina Winfield. The Trinity freshmen also made their marks, as first-year Harper Siemens recorded one goal off an assist from fellow first-year Maeve Hymovitz. A true test for the Bantams comes this weekend as they face-off against NESCAC foe Wesleyan University. While the 2021 season was a tremendous success for the Bantams, they did suffer a painful double-overtime loss to the Wesleyan Cardinals. The Trinity Field Hockey squad is set to avenge this loss on Saturday, September 24th at 11:00 a.m. during Trinity’s Homecoming Weekend. Roll Bants!

The Trinity women’s volleyball team faced the number 16 ranked Wesleyan University Cardinals on Wednesday, September 21st in what turned out to be an extremely hard-fought battle. The Cardinals, who are an unbeaten 8-0 this season, beat Trinity in what was the Bants’ second NESCAC game of the season. Sophomore Ava Boloyan and senior Molly Bernstein lead the Bantam volleyball team with seven kills each while Trinity totaled 26 kills as a squad, and the Cardinals recorded 34 kills. Junior Lola Craig added to Trinity’s kills with four while sophomore Isabella Caffuzzi tallied three. On the Cardinal side, Mariko Tanaka recorded an impressive nine kills while Bianca Ortiz scored five of the team’s six aces. Wesleyan’s Grace Dennis dominated the court with 27 assists, five kills, and seven digs, contributing to Wesleyan’s strong performance. The Bantams look to add wins to their belt this weekend with a jam-packed schedule. The Trinity women’s volleyball team begins their weekend away against Springfield College on Friday, September 23rd and then moves on to a double-header Saturday, September 24th versus Smith College and Clark University.

The Bantam women’s soccer team also faced NESCAC competition on Wednesday, September 21st as they traveled close by to New London, Connecticut, to compete against the Connecticut College Camels. The contest ultimately ended in a scoreless tie with junior goalkeeper Mariana Cournoyer continuing her standout play by making three saves thus making Wednesday night’s match her fourth shutout in a row. Cournoyer’s impressive play propelled her to the title of Co-Bantam of the Week! First-year Elena Lindonen led the Bantams in shots with four while junior Cassie Lee trailed closely behind with three. Trinity was able to outshoot Connecticut College 13-8 and led with shots on goal by a close 4-3. The Bantams continue NESCAC play this Homecoming weekend, facing off against the Wesleyan University Cardinals. Much like the Bantam field hockey team, the Trinity women’s soccer team looks to seek revenge on their 2-1 loss versus the Cardinals in their 2021 campaign.

The weekend ahead promises to be an intensely competitive one for the Bantams as Trinity fans and alumni flood the stands in Hartford to celebrate Trinity’s Homecoming Weekend. One game that surely will deliver fireworks on the field takes place on Saturday, September 24th and features the Trinity Football team, as they look to build on their week one win against Tufts University and stay undefeated this season. The football squad will compete against NESCAC foe, the Colby College Mules, at home at 1:30 p.m.. After a highly successful 2021 season, the Trinity football team is eager to play their home opener against the Mules, a team they dominated and handily beat last season. What a way to start the season at home, playing in front of a fired-up crowd in Hartford on Homecoming Weekend!

Playing away from home, on this same big Saturday, the Trinity women’s tennis team travels to Williamstown, Massachusetts, and takes on the Williams College Ephs. The Trinity women’s golf team follows women’s tennis up to Williamstown, as they also compete against Williams College. The men’s golf team has the farthest trip of all Bantam teams to make, as they head up to Brunswick, Maine, to tee off against the Bowdoin College Polar Bears. Trinity athletics also will make their mark on this day in Worcester, Massachusetts, as women’s volleyball takes on Clark University and Smith College in a key doubleheader.

