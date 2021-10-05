Another Weekend, Another Win for Bantam Football

Blythe Hastings ’23

Sports Editor

It was another big weekend for the Trinity football team, with a win against Middlebury, at home, on homecoming weekend. The shutout saw multiple touchdowns from the Bantams, making the final score 28-0. The Bantams, now 3-0, are cruising through their season, beating teams by a large margin, and flexing their new standout players, including QB1, Spencer Fetter ’23. Fetter threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns, making big plays for Trinity. With three interceptions, the Bantam defense shut out Middlebury, wowing fans. After this win, Trinity remains tied with Wesleyan and Williams for first place in the NESCAC conference. The Middlebury Panthers drop to 1-2.

The score remained zeroes after the first quarter, a fantastic interception was made by Bantam William Crowley ’23 that thwarted the Panther’s opening drive on the Bantam 20 yard line. After working their way back down the field, Fetter threw to TE Jack Barrett ’22 for a 10-yard touchdown pass, putting the first points of the game on the board. That 65-yard drive consisted of two passes for a total of 50 yards from Fetter and senior captain Devante Reid ’22. The second half brought more excitement as Fetter threw to senior TE Thomas Walsh for a 57-yard touchdown. Walsh beat multiple Panthers before sprinting down the field into the end-zone. This play came on Walsh’s first career reception, as fans cheered him the whole way down the field. The Bantams continued to pound the Panthers as they scored again in the fourth quarter on an interception return to the endzone. Marked as the play of the game, senior captain and LB Brian Casagrande ’22 picked off a ball and ran it the entire way, back down the field and into the endzone for a touchdown. This 86-yard interception return is the longest return of the season. DL Joseph Lepore ’23, commented after the game “Brian’s interception was surreal. And the fans really made the moment special.” From there on, it was lights out, as the Bantams finished strong, not forfeiting a single touchdown or field goal from the Panthers.

The Bantams closed out the scoring with an 18-yard run into the endzone by RB William Kirby ’24. Trinity, dominant throughout the game, held possession for 33 minutes. Reid finished with a winning 10 catches for 146 yards while Girard finished with seven catches for 79 yards, passing Tom McDavitt’s all-time receiving yards record with 2,423. Kirby ran for 56 yards on 18 different tries and caught another 26 yards in the air. Trinity senior captain Matt McCarthy made a game record of seven solo tackles while Casagrande added five more and one and a half sacks. Overall, the Bantams showed out on homecoming weekend, pleasing fans and alumni. OL Matthew Almansi ’23 reflected on the game saying, “It was a great team effort with the defense playing outstanding and shutting out Middlebury followed by explosive drives by our talented playmakers on offense.” The Bantams play Hamilton away next weekend, hoping to keep their winning streak alive.