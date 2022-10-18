Tripod Editorial: LGBTQ+ Special Issue Coming November 1st & Our Commitment

Skyler Simpkins ’23

Editor-in-Chief

I am excited to announce that on November 1st, our first special issue will be printed in honor of LGBTQ+ History Month! For this issue, we hope to have people who identify with the LGBTQ+ community or are an adamant ally to the community submit pieces for publication. This entire issue will be tailored to the LGBTQ+ community. News will highlight issues facing the LGBTQ+ community. Opinion will be accepting submissions from students, either part of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally, discussing any issues facing the LGBTQ+ community. Sports will highlight LGBTQ+ athletes and any sports-related LGBTQ+ debates. Features will feature on-campus and off-campus resources and events for LGBTQ+ students. Arts will feature artists, media, and stories reflective of the LGBTQ+ community. I ask for anyone who would like to contribute to this issue either contact me at skyler.simpkins@trincoll.edu or the Tripod at tripod@trincoll.edu.

We hope to continue featuring groups during their respective history months, but their feature does not end with the conclusion of their celebratory days or months. We hope to represent the diversity on Trinity’s campus with every publication, and we ask for your assistance on this feat. Whether you submit for our special issues or you write one opinion on a topic you care about, you are helping us achieve our goal of greater representation! Feel free to reach out to me or any of our editors about ideas on how we can better represent Trinity’s campus. We will keep reporting on important issues such as the Title IX violation and the antisemitic hate crime, holding our administration accountable for correcting these issues and making our campus a safer environment for students. We will keep sharing the opinions of students proudly; we are not just connected by the college we chose to attend, we are a community that supports each other and stands up when things need to be changed.