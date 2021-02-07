Letter to the Editor: Time For CT To Go Foam Free

To The Editor:

As the weather warms, the impact of plastic pollution is noticeably more visible along the shores of our beaches, lakes, rivers, and roadsides. Among other single-use plastics, polystyrene, commonly known as styrofoam, is extremely detrimental due to the fact that it easily breaks down into microplastics and is therefore easily ingestible to animals. The lasting impact of single-use plastics detriment our environment for hundreds of years after its use and harm an array of wildlife species daily. Considering the effects that single-use plastics have on our environment, it is crucial to take steps towards reducing this impact.

From the state’s bottle bill in the 1970s to the bag ban that passed last year, Connecticut has a history of being a nationwide leading force on reducing plastic pollution.

It is time for Connecticut to follow suit of New York City, Maine, Vermont, and Maryland and support SB99 in banning polystyrene (commonly known as styrofoam). Banning polystyrene across the state would be another opportunity to show what it takes to move towards a zero-waste society.

It’s time to take proactive steps towards bettering our future and make Connecticut the next state to go foam free.

-Rachel Papalski ’23