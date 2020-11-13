Letter to the Editor: In Response to “Trinity Faces History: 2020 Race Relations on Campus at Summit”

To The Editor:

This letter is in response to Katie Cerulle ’22’s Sept. 29 article “Trinity Faces History: 2020 Race Relations on Campus at Summit.”

If this report is an accurate account of the online summit, students and

faculty should be disturbed by the promotion of pseudo-scientific and

thoroughly reactionary racialist conceptions by the Diversity, Equity,

and Inclusion office, which is a branch of the Trinity College

administration. Based on this report, it would appear that Trinity has

totally embraced and incorporated into its institutional credo and

policy-making process the intellectually fraudulent and socially

regressive categories of critical race theory. The concept of

“whiteness” was employed uncritically as the basis of the discussion at

the on-line summit, as if the legitimacy of this brainchild of

post-modernist academics is beyond dispute.

The report includes the following astonishing declaration: “Participants

learned [!] that whiteness has its own narrative of privilege, norms,

culture and values. These values and ideals determine [!!] who is

white.” How should one even begin to theoretically unpack this nonsense?

Deriving [falsely] the structure of society from race, those who

“orchestrated” the summit then turn around and proceed to derive racial

identity [“who is white”] from “values and ideals.” All false theories

inevitably abound in the most glaring contradictions.

The summit leaders, according to the report, denounced “not seeing

color” as a grave error: It “detaches the personal culture and values of

the person you are addressing if you strip them of their racial

background.” Regardless of the intentions of the summit orchestrators,

this statement effectively makes racial identity the determinant of

culture and values. The Nazi theoretician Ernst Krieck, expressed a very

similar idea in his 1934 essay “The Racial-Völkisch-Political Conception

of History”. He wrote: “Race manifests itself in the will, the outlook,

and the worldview in accordance with the racial hierarchy of values.”

In calling attention to the reactionary content of the conceptions

advanced at the online summit, I am drawing, at least partly, on what I

learned as a student at Trinity a half century ago, when I attended

lectures by the brilliant historian Philip Bankwitz. His dissection of

the theories of Count Gobineau, the father of modern race theory, was an

intellectual tour de force. I have no doubt that Professor Bankwitz —

who fought against the Nazis in World War II — would be appalled by

what is being palmed off as progressive social policy by the Trinity

administration. I suspect that a good number of present-day faculty

members oppose and resent the Trinity administration’s promotion of

intellectual charlatanry. They should make their views known.

According to the report, the online summit “challenged members of the

Trinity community to consider their own backgrounds and identities that

greatly shape their experiences on campus.” I would urge students to

forego this “challenge.” Rather than wasting their time on contemplating

the color of their navels, students should direct their attention to

fighting the government’s herd immunity response to the pandemic,

opposing the vast concentration of wealth in the richest five percent of

society, and demanding an end to America’s brutal wars of aggression. If

students really want to end racism, they should take up the fight for

social equality and the unity of all working people.

-David W. Green ’71