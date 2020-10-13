The Changes that Need to be Made in CoVerified

Skyler Simpkins ’23

Opinion Editor

Last week, there was an article was published by the Tripod online about the failure of CoVerified. I agreed wholeheartedly with that opinion piece as I, too, was disappointed in the app’s lack of communication with me about reporting symptoms and making an appointment. This week, I write to air some of my personal concerns as well as compliment CoVerified on some recent improvements I have witnessed. There are still some major changes CoVerified could make that could dramatically impact Trinity’s and other college’s outbreaks.

Beginning with the concerns, I still get no reminders on setting appointments from CoVerified. Since I have been using the application for weeks, I would believe that there would be some sort of monitoring system tracking when I have been and when I should be getting my COVID tests. When I make an appointment a couple days ahead of time, which rarely happens, I get a reminder notification within hours of me making the appointment! I never receive another notification for my COVID test. I wish CoVerified would be more strategic in issuing their reminder notifications. It is crucial for Trinity students to get regular, scheduled tests. CoVerified’s simple reminders could be something that gets the College back to green.

Regarding the specific scheduling mechanism CoVerified uses, I do not enjoy it. We have to choose a date range each time we make an appointment. I would wish there would be some definitive software tracking the dates in which we are scheduled. If we have concrete scheduling practices in the software we all are utilizing, less chance would be made available for human error in scheduling their appointments too late or too early. CoVerified should have our weekly schedules included, so we do not have to risk human mistakes in entering these dates manually. With concrete and technological data delineating our testing routine, Trinity students will be tied to a schedule, ensuring little error and healthy students.

Though my gripes with CoVerified are the main purpose for this article, I must compliment CoVerified on an improvement I have seen that can strongly affect the health and behavior of students. I have been receiving daily, scheduled notifications for the past week about reporting my systems. While I know plenty of individuals who receive no such notifications, these daily reminders give me hope in CoVerified’s competence and insurance of safety to college students all over the nation. With these little reminders, students will be more likely to submit their symptoms on a daily basis, providing the College with up-to-date information on the symptoms of students on campus.

With coronavirus cases on campus spiking, Trinity is in a very tough predicament. If CoVerified could be altered to maintain our testing schedules and to issue closer and more frequent reminders, Trinity students’ testing schedules would be more accurate and their health would be prioritized. If we want to return to green, we must work together to stay safe; however, these tiny changes in CoVerified’s functioning could dramatically alter the speed of our transition back to a functioning, slightly social campus with safety at the helm of the process.