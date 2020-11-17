Moving On: What Comes Next in American Politics

Lucius Bryant ’22

Staff Writer

America is always in a state of constant change, whether on a grand or minute scale. The best aspect of democracy is how it embodies change. Ideally, the identity of our government changes in order to best represent that of the people; what this identity is based on is also determined by the people.

Ask anyone at the moment and they, as long as their habits involve being present in a community within the States, will agree that we are undergoing a change on a grand scale. The transfer of power always seems to indicate a new era of social, political, and ideological identity for Americans and America. With the election of Joe Biden, I have witnessed several differing attitudes towards the new face of our country. There were those that breathed a crescendoing sigh of relief last Saturday, showing their support both in person and online for the new identity to come. There were those that were dismayed that the end of Trump’s presidency comes at quite a low point in his career and believed he needed another four years to show the country what he could do. There were some who were happy with the results, but skeptical that the status quo might become stagnant due to a lack of energy to put forth any more activism towards a higher cause. It seems the division of the country might not be coming to an end.

To attempt to predict the future, it is important to reflect on the past. Biden’s campaign was undeniably tumultuous, as it was for all democratic candidates. He consistently stumbled through debates and public appearances, he never seemed truly committed to any of his plans or beliefs, and his best bet for election was just to let the other guy continue to ruin his own chances. At one point he ran a campaign advertisement with his picture that said “His brain? No, his Heart!” It was not a very strong case, by any means, but I do not think Biden was elected because he was considered ideal. To me, his candidacy was only a way to beat a guy who is prone to belittling his opponent. You do this by picking the guy who attracts the most empathy; in this case, the guy that does not fight back. Biden’s own apprehension for the job was only broken because of the people’s outcry for Trump’s defeat. Now that he and the people have succeeded, it seems the future of American politics is more or less up in the air. After Trump was elected, we had a good idea of what we were in for. In fact, that certainty was one of the greater causes for his election.

Ultimately, I believe it is too hard to know precisely what is in store for this new era. Joe Biden is only one man, and to believe the government runs on the will of a single man is to show you have no real understanding of the government in the first place. There are hypotheticals we forgo in order to make the election process more manageable. We do not know how Biden will act with the pressure of the whole country on his shoulders. We do not know how his image will affect relations with foreign powers. Nevertheless, Biden has been elected to take upon himself the role of leader of the free world, and all responsibilities of the title should be rightfully disposed unto him. Only time will tell of this man’s success and the success of our great nation.