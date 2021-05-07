Two Vehicles Stolen From Summit Street Earlier This Week

Brendan W. Clark ’21

Editor-in-Chief

Two vehicles owned by Trinity College students were stolen from Summit Street late in the evening on Monday, May 3 and early in the morning on Tuesday, May 5 according to an email from Director of Campus Safety Brian Heavren Friday afternoon.

Heavren told the Tripod in an interview Friday that, as a result of the thefts, “Campus Safety with our security and police partners are aware of the thefts and are providing extra attention to the parking areas.” The Hartford Police Department and Campus Safety are actively “investigating these incidents,” according to Heavren’s email to the community, and the College has “provided images of the vehicle involved in the thefts to the police department.”

According to Heavren, the delay in the warning was a result of when Campus Safety received notification of the incidents. The Department “issued the warning after we learned of the two incidents,” he added.

Heavren indicated that Campus Safety is not aware of any recent events, noting that there does not appear to be “a pattern of car thefts from our neighborhood.”

The circumstances of the robbery were not immediately apparent and, when asked about the form of the robberies and how they were achieved, Heavren added that they “continue to investigate the circumstances behind these thefts and encourage everyone [to] take precautions to safeguard their property.”

Trinity has seen incidents of stolen motor vehicles before. In 2019, several Trinity students had their car stolen at gunpoint in the parking lot near the Summit Suites. The car was subsequently found after the robbers crashed the vehicle a mile away.