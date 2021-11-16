Trinity Will Provide On-Campus COVID Booster Clinic

Alex Boursican ’23

News Editor

Trinity will host an on-campus COVID-19 booster clinic, according to an email from Vice President for Student Success & Enrollment Management Joe DiChristina and Chief of Staff & Associate Vice President for External Affairs Jason Rojas. DiChristina and Rojas had previously sent out a survey, to which 700 members of the Trinity community expressed interest in bringing such a clinic to campus. It will be sponsored by Hartford HealthCare (HHC) and will take place Nov. 18 through Nov. 22 in the Rittenberg Lounge in Mather Hall between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

All members of the Trinity community are eligible to receive booster shots for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. According to the CDC, individuals may mix and match dosing for the booster shots and are not required to remain with the same vaccine they received for the primary series.

In its most recent guidance, the CDC is encouraging all people 18 years or older who live in high-risk settings, such as a college campus, to receive a booster at any point six months after completing the primary series for Pfizer and Moderna, and two months after for Johnson & Johnson. Furthermore, those who originally received a Johnson & Johnson dose are encouraged to pursue Pfizer or Moderna, since they have proven to be more effective in preventing infection and severe illness.

At this point, individuals are still considered “fully vaccinated” two weeks after receiving the final dose of their primary series and thus booster shots are not required for Trinity students at this time. The on-campus clinic will be running on an appointment-only basis, to ensure that HHC can provide the proper amounts of doses and supplies. Individuals with medical questions related to the booster shots are encouraged to contact the Health Center at 860-297-2018 and to review the most recent guidance from the CDC.