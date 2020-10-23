Trinity Removes 15 Students for COVID Violations, Including Visit to Local Bar; Active Cases Stand at 4

Brendan W. Clark ’21

Editor-in-Chief

Trinity has removed 15 students from its Hartford campus for the remainder of the semester “as a result of significant COVID-19 conduct violations,” according to an email from Chief of Staff to the President Jason Rojas Friday afternoon. Trinity also reported two new cases Friday, for a cumulative total of four positive, currently active cases this week.

The move—the first time Trinity has explicitly addressed the removal of students—comes as the campus moves past an outbreak that infected as many as 56 students earlier this month. Rojas indicated Friday that the events were tied to “possible violations that occurred last weekend” and that the administrative decisions were the result of “an investigation to determine the validity of the reports we received.”

The College detailed two incidents: in one, “14 students who live in campus housing visited a local bar.” In another, one student violated the “COVID-19 guest policy.” Both incidents occurred while the College operated at an “orange” alert level in the preceding weeks as a result of the outbreak.

Rojas indicated that, as punishment, “all of these students will complete the semester remotely and will not be allowed on campus for the remainder of the semester.” It was not immediately clear if the College would refund room and board fees for these students. Other institutions, such as Northeastern in a publicized case in September, declined to return tuition and room and board funds and did not permit students to complete the semester.

Trinity has previously refused to reveal the number of students removed from campus for violations of COVID-19 guidelines, stressing that the administration “feel[s] it’s best to acknowledge the actions of students who are showing care and concerns for each other” rather than “focus[ing] on some mistakes that have been made.” DiChristina also indicated that the College generally provides a notice of violation and that students are removed after receiving a second notice. It was not clear if that process was followed for the 15 students removed Friday and what factors prompted the College to change its previous position.

While the shift in notice is new for the institution, the College also indicated after the most recent outbreak that it did not intend to change its practices, citing work with Hartford Healthcare that assess and informs their practices, which “helped mitigate the spread of the virus over the past two weeks.”

These incidents demonstrated “a disregard for the expectations set in our student community contract and COVID policies.” Trinity previously declined to enforce certain aspects of College reopening policy, including a prohibition on the use of outdoor socialization during the first several weeks of the semester.

The College also reiterated Friday its requirement that “students may not travel from campus (including locally) for nonessential reasons,” though Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management Joe DiChristina has previously told the Tripod that the restrictions “don’t apply to personal travel” and has previously acknowledged the lack of a “legal basis” for the policy. DiChristina also indicated over the summer that the College would not regulate the usage of private automobiles, adding that they would not “regulate use” and that students may register their automobile “just like any other semester.”

The Tripod reached out to Rojas for comment following this article’s publication and will update if received.