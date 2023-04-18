Trinity Names Aloe Blacc as Birthday Bash Headliner During Bicentennial Celebration

Savannah Brooks ’26

On Tuesday, the College announced that Aloe Blacc will headline the Bantam Birthday Bash on Saturday, June 10, as part of the Alumni Bicentennial Celebration. Aloe Blacc is an American singer/songwriter/rapper. Blacc is best known for songs such as “I Need a Dollar,” the intro song for the HBO show How to Make It in America, as well as “The Man,” which peaked at number 8 in the Billboard 100. Blacc also co-wrote and sang for the hit “Wake Me Up” by Avicii which was ranked the 26th best song of 2013 by Rolling Stone.

Blacc, who is from Laguna Hills, California, is a part of the hip-hop duo Emanon (no name backward) with record producer Exile in addition to his solo career. Emanon has released three studio albums, two EPs, and one compilation album. Blacc, in his solo career, has released five studio albums. He has also appeared as a guest performer twice on Dancing With the Stars. He guest-starred in Black-ish in 2017 and was the runner-up as Mushroom in the 2020 season of The Masked Singer.

Blacc’s accomplishments include two BRIT nominations for Best International Breakthrough Act and Best International Male Solo Artist as well as a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album for Lift Your Spirit. He has also been nominated for a Soul Train and a BET Award and won a Worker’s Voice Award. Blacc was a guest advisor for Adam Levine’s team on The Voice Season 6 and sang the national anthem during the 2016 NBA Finals.

The Birthday Bash is a part of Trinity’s Alumni Bicentennial Celebration that is taking place Friday-Sunday, June 9-11. The Birthday Bash will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. The weekend also includes a Trinity Live! Late Night Entertainment event on Friday as well as a Farewell Breakfast on Friday. The full weekend schedule and the entire plan for the bicentennial celebration can be found on Trinity’s website.