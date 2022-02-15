Trinity Makes Changes to Indoor Gathering and Visitor Policies

Melina Korfonta ’25

News Editor

In an email to the Trinity Community Friday afternoon, Chief of Staff Jason Rojas and Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management Joe DiChristina announced changes made to Trinity’s indoor gathering and visitor policies.

“Effective immediately, small indoor social gatherings of up to 40 people are permitted but cannot exceed 50 percent capacity,” said Rojas and DiChristina. They also indicated that food is allowed in these spaces and that the policies on social gatherings are being reviewed constantly. The College will make additional recommendations by the end of February.

They also announced that dining halls would open on Feb. 13 for in-person dining at full capacity. However, students who are still interested in the grab-and-go option will still be allowed this option.

The email also indicated that the College will no longer accept proof of vaccination via email starting on Monday, Feb. 14. Instead, event hosts should advise visitors to come with proof of vaccination upon arrival with a physical vaccination card. All students, faculty, and staff are required to show their Trinity ID.

“The practice of accepting proof via email for guest events has been a burden for event hosts to manage and this change in policy aims to address that burden as the public has become more accustomed to showing proof of vaccination to gain entry to events and other public spaces,” said Rojas and DiChristina.

In addition, all event attendees are required to wear masks indoors and no vaccine exemptions will be made for visitors. Invited guests, speakers, and program participants are required to share a negative COVID test results (PCR or rapid antigen) administered within 24 hours of arrival on campus. Guests may show a dated photo with the test result via email or bring a dated test result on campus upon arrival. Invited guests may show proof of a negative test and vaccination in advance on camera over Zoom.

At the time this article was published, the Trinity College COVID-19 Dashboard reported a total of 79 active cases of on campus: 78 students and 1 employee tested positive. Rojas and DiChristina emailed the community on Tuesday, Feb. 15 reporting the total. 45 students are isolating on campus and the remainder are isolating off campus.