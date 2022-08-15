Trinity Appoints Five New Members to the Board of Trustees

Melina Korfonta ’25

News Editor

Trinity announced the appointment of five new members to the Board of Trustees in a post on the College’s website from July 11. The Board’s newest members, whose terms began in July, include Olusegun “Shay” Ajayi ’16, Lisa Alvarez-Calderón ’88, Malcolm Fraser MacLean IV ’92, Stephanie Ritz ’90, and Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

Ajayi is director of operations at Hartford Hospital. After working as a business intelligence consultant at The Hartford Financial Services Group, Ajayi worked at Sports Changes Life and played on Ireland’s National League Team. At Trinity, Ajayi received a B.S. in economics and engineering science. He was also the captain of the men’s basketball team, and was named an NABC Division III All-American and as NESCAC Player of the Year. Ajayi obtained an M.S. in sports psychology from Ulster University; he is now an executive M.B.A. candidate at Columbia University.

Alvarez-Calderón was recently the chief human resources officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Alvarez-Calderón also served as human resources vice president for BHP in the mining sector, as well as an academic director for the University of Chile’s Center for Organizational Engineering. Alvarez-Calderón started her career as an HR leadership trainee at Cigna; she also worked at Johnson & Johnson and Bristol-Myers Squibb. At Trinity, Alvarez-Calderón received a B.A. in political science; she obtained an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

MacLean is the founder, managing partner, and director of Star Asia Group where he co-chairs its Investment Committee. In addition, MacLean is the co-founder of Taurus Capital Partners LLC; he was also the president, portfolio manager, and head trader for Mercury Global Real Estate Advisors LLC. He received a degree in economics with a minor in legal studies from Trinity; Maclean studied international economics at the University of Cambridge in England.

Ritz is a partner at WME in the Talent Department where she represents talent, creators, and filmmakers. She began at Endeavor in 1999 and moved to WME following the firm’s merger with the William Morris Agency in 2009. Ritz also worked at International Creative Management (ICM) at their New York office. She received a B.A. in English from Trinity.

Torres-Rodriguez is the superintendent of Hartford Public Schools (HPS) where she created the HPS Strategic Operation Plan and oversees an annual budget of $480 million. She previously the principal of CREC Public Safety Academy and Great Path Academy at Manchester Community College. Torres-Rodriguez received a B.S. and M.S.W. from the University of Connecticut; she obtained an Ed.D. in educational leadership from Central Connecticut State University.