Trinity Appoints Four New Alumni to the Board of Trustees

Jack P. Carroll ‘24

Managing Editor

Trinity announced the appointment of four new alumni to the Trinity College Board of Trustees in a post on the College’s website from July 1. The Board’s newest members include: LaTanya Langley ‘97, H’17; Jamey Tracey Szal ‘06; William G. Thomas III ‘86, P’20; and James Yu ‘87.

Langley currently serves as the Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of BIC Corporation. Throughout these positions, she manages legal matters for BIC’s largest business unit, Supply Chain. Additionally, Langley is responsible for legal matters in emerging markets including Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. After graduating from the University of Connecticut School of Law, Langley served as a Corporate Associate at Shipman & Goodwin, LLP; Weil, Gotshal & Manges; and Paul Hastings.

Szal is an attorney at Brann and Isaacson in Lewiston, Maine, where she assists businesses in regulatory and administrative proceedings and civil litigation. Szal, who earned a J.D. and LL.M. from Northeastern University and Georgetown University Law Center respectively, previously served as Counsel at the Massachusetts Department of Revenue in both the Litigation Bureau and Office of Appeals. Furthermore, she is the President of the Trinity College Alumni Association Executive Committee; a founding and current member of Trinity’s Women Leadership Counsel; and has served the College as an alumni mentor and admissions volunteer.

Thomas serves as the Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Education in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he holds the Angle Chair in the Humanities and is a Professor of History. He previously served as the Co-founder and Director of the Virginia Center for Digital History at the University of Virginia, where he was an Assistant and Associate Professor of History in the Corcoran Department of History. Thomas, who earned an M.A. and Ph.D. in History from the University of Virginia, received the 2021 Mark Lynton History Prize for his book, A Question of Freedom: The Families Who Challenged Slavery from the Nation’s Founding to the Civil War (Yale University Press, 2020).

Yu manages capital market activities as a Partner at EQT Partners, a Sweden-based private equity group where he has served since 2013. He has 20 years of experience in investment banking: Yu was previously a Managing Director in the Global Capital Markets Division at Morgan Stanley in London; he began his investment banking career at J.P. Morgan. After graduating from Trinity with a B.A. in Economics, Yu earned an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

These alumni join current Trustee members amidst changes to the Board’s leadership. In May, the Tripod reported that CVS Executive Lisa Bisaccia ‘78 will succeed Cornelia Parsons Thornburgh ‘80 as Board Chair. Thornburgh assumed the position in 2014 and had been active on the Board in various positions since 2004. In a letter to the Trinity College community from that same month, President of the College Joanne Berger-Sweeney announced that the Vernon Social Center will be renamed the “Cornelia Parsons ‘80 Center” upon its renovation–making it the first campus building to be named after a woman.