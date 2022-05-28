Summer COVID Protocols Announced: Masks Still Mandated, Dashboard Discontinued

Sammi Bray ’25

Managing Editor

Students, faculty, and staff will still be required to wear masks in all instructional spaces and at large indoor events during the upcoming summer session, shared Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management Joe DiChristina and Chief Financial Officer Dan Hitchell in an email to the community on Thursday, May 26.

“We are seeing reports of elevated COVID levels in our region as we pivot to the summer months. As a result, we plan to maintain our current COVID-related protocols,” the email explains.

The current protocols require masks in all classroom, lab, studio, and instructional spaces during scheduled classes. Masks are also required in all healthcares facilities, indoor athletic and performance arts events, gatherings with external audiences, any space on campus where signage indicates masking is required, and individual offices and group meetings when requested by the host or participants.

The College will also discontinue the COVID-19 dashboard over the summer. “We will continue to monitor the presence of COVID on campus and communicate to the community as needed,” wrote DiChristina and Hitchell.

Trinity joins some of its peer institutions in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) which have also discontinued or paused dashboard reporting for the summer. Colby recently announced that it ended on-campus testing and its online dashboard on Friday, May 20 citing “a much lower campus population over the summer, greatly reduced demand for testing, and widespread availability of rapid-antigen tests.” Hamilton paused dashboard reporting for the summer on Thursday, May 19, according to the College’s website.

Prior to its termination, Trinity’s dashboard came under scrutiny during a faculty governance meeting in April. One faculty member emphasized that, at the time, the dashboard only reflected the total number of people who were symptomatic and decided to self-report as Trinity’s mandatory surveillance testing program had been discontinued. Chair of the Board of Trustees Lisa Bisaccia ’78, who was present at the meeting, responded to these concerns by stating that the College will act appropriately should there be an uptick in cases. “We have people who are reasonable, thoughtful, and listen to science,” said Bisaccia.

The Health Center will be open for students on campus Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guest and visitors on campus will be required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor spaces.

Plans remain less certain for the fall semester. “We cannot predict how variants will evolve in the future nor can we predict the number of positive cases in the community come fall,” said DiChristina and Hitchell in their email. “Should public health conditions change, we will consult our partners at Hartford Healthcare in order to make the most prudent decisions moving forward.”

The College will require all new students, transfer students, and employees to be vaccinated with one booster shot prior to arrival in the fall. At this time, there is no requirement for an additional booster shot. Students will also be required to obtain a negative COVID test taken within 24 hours of coming to campus.

Symptomatic testing will continue to be offered throughout the fall semester, and a small number of beds will be designated for students requiring space for isolation. The College does not anticipate that it will be conducting surveillance testing.

The Tripod reached out to DiChristina for comment and will update if comment is received.