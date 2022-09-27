Student Government Association Senate Elections: The Results for the Classes of 2023, 2024, and 2026

Alexander Oaks ’23

News Editor

Trinity’s Student Government Association was holding elections for the position of Senator for the classes of 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. Four Senators were elected for each class. Results of these elections were released on Saturday, September 24th, after the conclusion of the voting period, a 24- hour window that was open from 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23rd to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday the 24th. Late votes or double votes were not considered.

Prospective candidates were required to provide an election application form that featured 25 signatures from members of their respective classes by the end of the day on Wednesday, September 21st.

The Senate candidates for the Class of 2023 are Maggie McCoole, Taive Muenzberg, Daniel Santos Ramirez, Charlotte Bond, and Josh Jacob. “I’m running on a simple platform: I wanna be the ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ Student Senator. On one hand, I’ll be your contact point for anything related to figuring out your plans for life and

work after Trinity— including connecting you to resources at the Career Center and other places on campus. At the same time, I’m committed to working hard so we get two senior parties this year: the Snow Ball in the Fall and 100 days in the Spring,” said Santos Ramirez ’23 when asked to describe his campaign and goals.

Last year’s Senators for the Class of 2023 were Charlotte Bond, Josh Jacob, Maja Pesko, Allison Rau and Reagan Flynn. Rau and Flynn split their terms by the fall/spring semesters due to study abroad commitments.

The Senate candidates for the Class of 2024 are Gabi Sequinot, Jake McPhail, Jessica Zhu, Toby L’Esperance, Ayouba Swaray and Tony Ortega. Swaray and Ortega, if elected, would split duties by semester due to study abroad commitments. Last year’s Senators for the Class of 2024 were Daniel White, Gabi Sequinot, Tony Ortega, and Ayouba Swaray. The Senate candidates for the Class of 2026 are Nik Deangelo, Nicole Balbuena Gutierrez, Kijari Boyd, Frieda Seo, Emmanuel Gezahegne Mitikie, Md Hamim Mahdie, Erkhan Tuimaada, Halanda (Landa) Nguyen, Kenny Norwood, Annie Liu, and Shivashnu Dwivedi.

There is currently only one Senate candidate for the Class of 2025, Momo Djebli. Due to the current shortage of candidates, elections were not held for the Class of 2025 as of this week. The Student Government Association strongly encourages any members of the Class of 2025 with interest in a role in the group to reach out.

Last year’s Senators for the Class of 2025 were Ava Alioto, Sydney Yu, Momo Djebli, and James Maciel. This is the second round of elections held for Trinity’s Student Government Association. Last week, elections for President of the Class of 2023, President of the Class of 2026, and SGA Vice President of Communications were held. Results were announced on Saturday, September 17th, with Blythe Hastings winning the election for the President of the Class of 2023, Shazif Ahmed winning the election for the President of the Class of 2026, and Allison Rau ’23 winning the election for SGA Vice President of Communications.

Besides Santos Ramirez ’23, the other candidates listed above could not be reached for comment. However, between Thursday, September 22nd and Saturday, September 24th, the official Student Government Association Instagram page featured various candidates’ Instagram posts including campaign descriptions and mission statements.

The results for the SGA Senate elections were: for the class of 2023, Maggie McCoole, Taive Muenzberg, Daniel Santos Ramirez, and Charlotte Bond; for the class of 2024, Ayouba Swaray and Tony Ortega, Gabi Seguinot, Jake McPhail, and Jessica Zhu; and, for the class of 2026, Nik Deangelo, Kijari Boyd, Hamim Mahdie, and Halanda (Landa) Nguyen.