Shooting Near Campus Over Weekend Leaves Man In Critical Condition

Jack P. Carroll ’24

Co-Editor-in-Chief

Campus Safety is working with the Hartford Police Department (HPD) following a shooting that occurred near campus on Saturday, according to an Aug. 27 email to the Trinity College community from Interim Director of Campus Safety Rob Lukaskiewicz.

“An unknown male shot another unknown male near 207 New Britain Avenue. The suspect fled the area on foot and was last seen heading away from campus in a southerly direction. Campus Safety is working with HPD on possible security camera footage of the area,” wrote Lukaskiewicz in his email. He indicated that no one from the Trinity community was involved in the incident which occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. A section of New Britain avenue near the entrance to Crescent Street remained closed at the time the announcement was made.

Not many details about the incident are publicly available at this time. NBC Connecticut reported that the victim was a man in his 30s who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The individual was brought to the hospital where authorities confirmed that he was in critical but stable condition. The shooting is currently under investigation.

Lukaskiewicz advised those who are a witness to a crime or something suspicious to call HPD at 860-757-4000 or 911 in an emergency.