SGA Update: Outdoor Vigil, Vernon Social Renovations Under Consideration

Jack P. Carroll ’24

News Editor

The Student Government Association (SGA) convened in an online meeting via Zoom for the first time during the spring semester on Sunday, Feb. 21. In the meeting, SGA members discussed plans for future campus events and updates on the renovation of the Vernon Social Center.

SGA President Giovanni Jones ’21 introduced the idea of hosting an outdoor festival for each of Trinity’s classes. Jones noted that plans for a festival received support during his winter meetings with each of Trinity’s class councils. When considering the potential spread of COVID-19, Jones indicated that public health and safety precautions will be determined in his meeting with each of the College’s class councils on Thursday, Feb. 25.

In addition, Jones outlined plans for a candlelight vigil to honor those who have passed away from Covid and police brutality over the course of the past year. Jones intends for the vigil to take place virtually on Friday, Mar. 12; also, Jones confirmed that the Chapel has agreed to sponsor the vigil and provide candles to be placed on the main quad. Furthermore, Vice President of Multicultural Affairs Renita Washington ’22 expressed interest in adding a “webinar style” component to the vigil for students to showcase their artistic abilities (e.g., “poetry”) and to discuss their own personal stories and connections.

Regarding the ongoing renovation project to the Vernon Social Center, Washington confirmed that the SGA, the Office of International Students and Scholars (“OISS”), and the Career Development Center (“CDC”) are among other organizations that are under consideration to receive new office spaces on the first floor of the center, though Washington told the Tripod that “[T]he conversation is still developing and we’ll have more concrete answers soon.”

In addition, Washington indicated that the College is planning to install a gender neutral bathroom at a location in the Vernon Social Center; also, Washington reported that a meeting room will be installed behind the center’s performance stage. Other additions that are still being considered include a 24 hour store, a juice bar, as well as an increased number of study spaces.

Jones noted that the SGA plans to meet with Director of Career Development Joseph Catrino to discuss the renovation of the Vernon Social Center in more detail.