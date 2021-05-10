SGA Elects President for the 2021-2022 Academic Year

Faith Monahan ’24

News Editor

On Friday, April 23, the SGA announced that Jederick Estrella ‘22 will serve as the incoming SGA President for the 2021 – 2022 academic year. In the email, current SGA President Giovanni Jones ’21 wrote, “I want to thank everyone that participated in the recent SGA elections.” Students casted a total of 583 votes, including the SGA e-board election and the reaffirmation vote for Trinity’s CONNPIRG chapter, according to SGA parliamentarian Joshua Jacoves ’23.

According to the College’s “About Trinity” webpage, 2,167 undergraduate students attend full-time resulting in an estimated 27% voter participation rate. Since 2016, SGA changed the voting election process to allow students to vote over 48-hour window in an effort to increase student participation.

With a vote of 445 “yes” to 118 “no,” the student body reaffirmed CONNPIRG.

The breakdown of student votes for each presidential and vice-presidential candidate remains confidential and not available to the Tripod.

In an email to the Tripod, Estrella commented on his election, “I want to extend my thanks and love to everyone that believed in my mission and voted for me! My presidency will serve as a continuation of the work I have pledged myself to on this campus, and I am excited to see what work I can accomplish with my campus community.”

Jacoves provided a comment in response to The Tripod’s inquires, “The SGA was happy to see the level of turnout for our Spring Executive Board and Class President’s election, along with the high level of support for CONNPIRG. We are looking forward to an extremely productive summer session, and the 2021-2022 academic year!”

Presidential Candidate Jack Stone ’22 was contacted but did not return multiple requests for comment.