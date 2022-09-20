SGA Election Results are in: Class Presidents for Seniors and Freshman are Announced

Olivia Silvey ‘25 and Melina Korfonta ‘25

News Editors

Trinity’s Student Government Association (SGA) held elections for 2026 and 2023 Class President this past weekend. Elections were held on Friday, Sept. 16. SGA President Jason Farrell Jr. announced the results on Saturday via email, with Blythe Hastings ‘23 and Shazif Ahmed ‘26 winning their respective races. There was also an uncontested race for Vice President of Communications, with Alison Rau ‘23 filling the position.

The candidates were as follows: VP of Communications: Alison Rau; Class President ‘23: Blythe Hastings, Matin Yaqubi, and Charlotte Bond; Class President ‘26: Tanya Surprenant, Ariana Alonso Flores, Hamilton Boley, Shazif Ahmed, Nicole Balbuena Gutierrez, Ama Ndukwe, Emmanuel Gezahegne Mitikie, and Kijari Boyd.

The SGA Instagram page posted brief statements from each of the candidates before the elections were held, with each describing their goals for the position.

“While my interests are diverse, leadership and SGA at Trinity is important to me, as I want to represent the Senior Class to the best of my abilities,” Hastings said in her statement. “I promise to uphold the values that Trinity students have. As seniors, having an influential voice is imperative, and I hope to be that voice for you.”

“I’m interested in joining the SGA President of 2026 to not only create change but INSPIRE change,” Ahmed said in his statement. “I aim for Equity and helping my batch of 2026 with anything and everything they might need for them to have the best experience of their college life.”

Hastings is majoring in political science and minoring in formal organizations. She is the social chair for the Stella Society, and she is also involved in women’s club soccer, the Trinity Tripod, and the Women’s Network on campus, and she also holds an internship position in the Athletics Department.

Ahmed plans on majoring in computer science and minoring in film studies. He hopes to become involved in S.A.I.L. as a student leader along with his involvement in SGA this year.

In his email to the Trinity community regarding election results, Farrell also noted that Senate elections will begin the week of the 19th.