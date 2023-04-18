International House Hosts Annual IShow

Savannah Brooks ’26 & Maria Galochkina ’26

News Editor & Contributor

On Friday, April 14, Trinity’s International House put on its much-anticipated

International Show during its 11th annual International Week. The show’s purpose is to promote

the large international population of the College and their various cultures through performances.

This year, the event consisted of a flag show (in which participating international students

presented their countries’ flags on stage) as well as performances from students. Some of these

performances included the dance dabke, a traditional Arab folk dance, Vietnamese hip-hop, and

solo dancers as well as singers. There was also food from several different cultures served.



Trinity’s International House has been running since 2008 and is located at 106 Vernon

Street. It aims to promote on-campus diversity through creating cultural and global events such

as International Week.