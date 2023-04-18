International House Hosts Annual IShow

Savannah Brooks ’26 & Maria Galochkina ’26
News Editor & Contributor
On Friday, April 14, Trinity’s International House put on its much-anticipated
International Show during its 11th annual International Week. The show’s purpose is to promote
the large international population of the College and their various cultures through performances.
This year, the event consisted of a flag show (in which participating international students
presented their countries’ flags on stage) as well as performances from students. Some of these
performances included the dance dabke, a traditional Arab folk dance, Vietnamese hip-hop, and
solo dancers as well as singers. There was also food from several different cultures served.
Trinity’s International House has been running since 2008 and is located at 106 Vernon
Street. It aims to promote on-campus diversity through creating cultural and global events such
as International Week.
