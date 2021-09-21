Important Market and Business News for the Week Ahead

BONNIE LABONTE ’22

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

This week, the Tripod has included a short recap of noteworthy business and marketing news for the upcoming weeks. Upcoming earnings reports and international news are mentioned.

•Upcoming Federal Reserve meeting will focus on when the Fed will taper its pace of asset purchasing; economists expect the Fed to slow asset purchasing in early Dec., 2021.

•A vote to raise the debt ceiling finance the infrastructure bill is expected to take place in the House of Representatives

•Chinese real estate giant Evergrande is spooking markets considering that it holds over $300 B of debt and is set to make a $83.5 M interest payment for Sept. 23, 2021. Evergrande’s potential default could send Chinese markets spiraling considering that real estate, a highly leveraged sector, makes up 28% of the Chinese economy

•Microsoft is set to begin a $60 B stock buyback, the company’s largest ever and signals further growth potential, considering the company’s existing large cash holding

•Tension between the U.S and France reached an all-time high following a recent U.S.-Australia $60 B defense contract for nuclear submarines that excluded France

•Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of the Liberal Party is up for re-election

•JPMorgan Chase and Visa are updating their banking platforms to capitalize on the fee opportunity presented by stable coins such as Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies.

•Upcoming Earnings Reports: FedEx, Nike, Costco, Aurora Cannabis