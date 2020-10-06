Former Trustee David Wagner ’84 Pleads Guilty to Fraud

Kip Lynch ’22

News Editor

Trinity College alumnus and former trustee David Wagner ’84, P’14, ’16 recently plead guilty to securities and wire fraud according to the Hartford Business Journal. A former venture capitalist, Wagner and his corporate deputy Marc Lawrence raised $8 million from private investors and the Connecticut state government for a proposed medical technology hub in a “Ponzi-like” scheme while diverting funds to pay for their own expenses as well as earlier employee-investors.

Wagner’s proposal included building a 70,000-square-foot building near Hartford Hospital, which would house three startups while creating 195 jobs. He founded CliniFlow Technologies in order to continue soliciting investments for the venture while hiding the numerous outstanding lawsuits from previous employees who worked at companies either controlled or owned by himself, including Downing Investment Partners, Downing Digital Healthcare Group, and Downing Health Technologies. After lying on a funding application about any “outstanding, pending or anticipated” legal issues, the Connecticut state Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) wired CliniFlow a loan-grant package of $400,000. At the time, the company was short on cash, with only $3 left in its bank account. The Bond Commission also approved an additional $3.6 million package, but the DECD withdrew its approval after Wagner missed multiple project milestones. CliniFlow also raised $1.5 million in private investments.

After receiving the crucial capital injection of $400,000 from the DECD, Wagner proceeded to quickly transfer $65,000 to an overdrawn business bank account before using $27,000 to buy one of his daughters a new BMW 320. According to the Hartford Business Journal, he diverted new investments twice while his companies were struggling to meet payroll in order to purchase high-end Porsches.

Last week, David Wagner, following a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, plead guilty to one count of wire fraud and two counts of securities fraud after being indicted on five counts of wire and securities fraud. Each count carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, with sentencing scheduled for January 2021. As a part of his plea agreement, Wagner is required to forfeit $549,000 and pay restitution of nearly $7.9 million to victims of his fraud. Wagner filed for personal bankruptcy in 2018 was previously unable to raise a $500,000 bond in order to avoid wearing an ankle bracelet after his arrest in 2019. According to a court transcript, his attorney, who was provided by a non-profit legal aid firm that helps poor defendants in New York, Wagner had no financial resources and was working full time as a call center representative.