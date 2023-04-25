Dr. Lee’s Retirement Celebration Announced for May 3

Olivia Silvey ’25

Managing Editor

Vice President for Student Success Joe DiChristina announced the retirement celebration of Dr. Randy Lee, Director of Trinity College’s Counseling and Wellness Center, which is scheduled for May 3 at 3:30 p.m. The Trinity community is invited to come together at the patio of the Admissions Center to celebrate Dr. Lee’s 54-year career. Dr. Lee’s retirement was announced in January of this year and comes with a number of other retirees that are to be announced in early May by the College.