TV Show Reviews: Sunday’s are for HBO’s Euphoria

Bailey McKeon ’22

Features Editor

Sunday means sleeping in, brunch, homework, naps, relaxation, football, AND a new release of HBO’s hit show Euphoria. This past Sunday, HBO broadcasted season two’s fifth episode. After watching Episode four, viewers were left anxiously awaiting to find out what happens to distressed Cassie on the brink of explosion with guilt, Cal after his shattering, but perhaps comedic, eruption in front of his family, and Rue, who’s spiritual and emotional scene to Labrinth’s “I’m Tired” at the end of the episode left us questioning whether or not she survived another overdose.

Episode five, however, did not answer all of our questions. The intense 55-minute episode focused primarily on Rue, who unravels further and further as the show progresses. The episode opened with a heartbreaking scene at Rue’s house depicting the violence and despair engulfing a family dealing with addiction. After Rue’s mom finds out (from Jules) about Rue’s pills (which she needed to sell) and flushed them down the toilet, Rue spirals. On the way to the hospital, Rue jumps out of the car and goes on the run. Spurring anxiety in viewers, the episode intends to display the distress addiction causes to loved ones and communicates the damage drugs can do to both the user and their relationships.

Perhaps the most remarkable scene from the episode was the intervention at Lexi and Cassie’s house. Rue, on the run, ends up at Lexi and Cassie’s house. Here, Rue breaks the silence on Cassie’s secret physical relationship with Nate in front of Maddy, Cassie’s best friend and Nate’s ex-girlfriend. Maddy’s anger and the chaos that ensues leaves us anticipating what will happen next between Maddy, Cassie, and Nate. From the Episode six preview, this drama seems to be a hot topic in next Sunday’s viewing.

The episode closes with a clip of Rue’s mom sitting in her house. She hears the door open and asks “Rue?” suggesting that Rue returns home after withdrawing on the streets, searching for drugs at Fezco’s house, committing a robbery, running from the police, and conferring with Laurie about the drug money she has to make up. The emotionally intense episode leaves us hoping Rue is safely home while also anticipating the backlash of Rue’s addiction and experiences on the run. Further, viewers hope for more insight into the drama between Maddy, Cassie, and Nate and the whereabouts of Cal. I’m certain Episode six will provide answers while simultaneously fabricating further suspense. Catch Episode six this Sunday night at 9 on HBO.