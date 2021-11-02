Top Songs of October 2021

Bailey McKeon ’22

Features Editor

Let’s talk about the best songs that have surfaced (or resurfaced) this past month!

Way 2 Sexy

This song appeared on Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy which dropped September 3, 2021. The song topped the charts in September and remained at the top as October began. Featuring Future and Young Thug, Drake created yet another banger. The song also includes a sample of Right Said Fred’s 90’s hit “I’m Too Sexy.” This irresistible hip-hop anthem has likely been heard blasting out of cars and resounding in clubs.

INDUSTRY BABY

INDISTRY BABY was released by Lil Nas X as a single back in July. However, the song remained at the top of the charts and streaming on the radio through all of October. The song also appeared on Lil Nas X’s new album MONTERO, which dropped in September. Similar to his message in “Panini” from 2019, Lil Nas X sings about his rise to fame and his long-term success. The upbeat hip-hop/ pop single features a verse from Jack Harlow which has been very popular on Tik Tok.

Heat Waves

Heat Waves has been a popular song this past month not because it was a new release but because it gained popularity as a song on Tik Tok. The song was released on Glass Animals’ album Dreamland back in 2020. The gentle beat and vocals flow through your body when you listen to this song about a failing romantic relationship, getting us all in the feels.

Easy on Me

Adele finally releases a single after six awaited years. On October 14th, Adele dropped Easy on Me as a debut of her upcoming album 30. Her beautiful vocals carry us through the melodic piano ballad. Through the lyrics, Adele pleas to her young son and requests his grace in response to her divorce from his father. The song set the Spotify and Amazon Music records for the most streams for a song in one day.

Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?

Rod Stewart’s tune from 1978 is back. Gaining popularity as a song on Tik Tok, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? has resurfaced as a popular song this past month. This disco beat is sure to get you moving and get stuck in your head all day long!