Senior Spotlight: Alyce Segal’s Trinity College Experience

Olivia Papp ’23

Managing Editor

Alyce Segal is originally from Los Angeles, California, and has been attending Trinity College since her freshman year. Segal first visited Trinity during “Accepted Students’ Day.” During that visit, she immediately fell in love with the gorgeous campus and decided that Trinity was the school for her.

Segal is a Biology major with a minor in Applied Mathematics. Segal plans to go to medical school after she graduates. At Trinity, her passion grew for math. “I didn’t know I would also end up graduating with a minor in applied mathematics. Trinity pulled that passion out of me,” she noted. Segal developed a love for biology because she thinks the body is an incredible and complex system. “There are so many small things that go on in our bodies that we don’t even realize,” she said.

Segal has been a diligent student throughout her time at Trinity. “My freshman year, I had a rigorous course load and therefore thought I did not have time to be a part of anything other than academics. Once the pandemic hit, I realized I was missing opportunities and realized I needed to get involved on campus.” Segal realized during her time at Trinity that the biggest challenge she faced was learning to balance an academic and social schedule.

Segal then joined Alpha Chi Omega in the spring of her sophomore year. Since joining this Greek life organization, Segal has been giving back to the community by doing service work for domestic violence victims. “I’ve raised money for shelters and people in need through ‘Swirls for the Girls’ which is an event where we sell ice cream on campus during the homecoming game in the fall. We also have a ‘Do-Nut Let Love Hurt’ event where we raise money for Rape Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) and the Interval House in Connecticut. We raised approximately 4,000 dollars for this cause last year,” Segal said.

Outside of Greek life, Segal spends her time volunteering at the Hartford Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit twice a week. “I talk to patients who don’t have visitor time. I am a friendly face to these people, and it has been an eye-opening experience to see how a support system is so necessary for the healing process. This opportunity has made me extremely grateful for the life I live. I have been doing this work since freshman year at Trinity,” she claimed.

Segal’s favorite aspect of Trinity is the relationships she has cultivated.

“I feel the friendships I’ve made will last well beyond our four years here. The friends I have made are genuine and life-long. I know these people will support me wherever life takes me.”

Trinity has helped Segal grow as a person. “I’ve grown a lot as a person. I feel I’ve matured and now have a much better understanding of who I am as a person. I am also an intramural volleyball champion,” she noted.

This past summer, Segal spent her time on Trinity’s campus doing research with Biology Professor Toscano. At Trinity this summer, Segal studied stone flies’ predator-prey interactions as well as consumptive versus non-consumptive effects. “While this is not in the field of biology I would normally gravitate towards, I am very grateful I had the opportunity to explore something outside of my comfort zone and provide further research to hopefully move earth and the planet as a whole in a healthier direction,” she said.

This year, Segal hopes to graduate with honors in Biology. She wants to have a fun semester and take classes she would not have been able to take in past years.

To share departing wisdom with the classes below her, Segal says, “My advice to underclassmen is to not be afraid to do things outside your comfort zone because they will change the trajectory of your life in a way you wouldn’t expect them to!”