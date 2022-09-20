Homecoming Weekend Events You Need to Know About

Abbey O’Leary ’24

Features Editor

Next weekend, the Trinity College community will open its doors to the public, student’s families, returning alumni, and friends of the College. We have all been looking forward to the return of Trinity’s former graduates and the reunion of friends. With guests on the way, Trinity has planned a weekend full of events and activities for the students and the greater Bantam network to enjoy.

Set to take place on September 23rd and 24th, the campus will be open for Homecoming. The Admissions Office will be offering tours to students and families. The Trinity College Bookstore will be open with special offers for the weekend, and there will be an open house in the Watkinson Library on Friday the 23rd. There will also be department events that day, including the Environmental Science “Student and Alumni McCook Out” for current students to be able to talk with the alumni of their department, a book talk with Dan Covell in the Watkinson Library, where he will discuss his work, NESCAC: A History – Cultivation of a College Athletics Ideal, which highlights Trinity’s identity as a NESCAC school over the past fifty years, and a Shabbat service and dinner will be held at the Zachs Hillel House. There will also be a reception and events for the Class of 1963 along with a Trinity Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday night, followed by a screening of God’s Country at Cinestudio.

Saturday is also packed full of events for students and visitors. To start, there will be a celebration of “The Power of Bantam Women in Honor of 50 Years of Title IX,” a talk discussing China and the challenge of rising nationalism in East Asia presented by the Class of 1963, a gathering for women at the Summit, an informal networking and gathering for IDP students and alumni, a book signing for Dan Covell’s most recent novel, a symposium hosted by the Class of 1963, and “The Scoop on the Coop,” a discussion and celebration of diversity, equity, and inclusion on campus.

There will also be lots of food and social events on campus on Saturday. There will be a brunch hosted for Trinity families, a food truck festival, and gatherings for International students and the Class of 1963.

Also this weekend will be sporting events for everyone to watch and show Trinity spirit. Our field hockey team and men’s and women’s soccer will play against Wesleyan University. The football team will also play Colby in the homecoming game, accompanied by a “Pregame Report” with the Head Football Coach, Jeff Devanney ‘93, an open fan zone through the third quarter, and a post-game “Malt and Music” mixer for students, family, and alumni.

To wrap up the weekend, there will be a service at the chapel on Sunday as well as a “Farewell Brunch” for the Class of 1963.

With a full weekend ahead of us, we can all look forward to a great Trinity tradition while welcoming our past and recent graduates back to the coop.