Halloween on Crescent Street

Bailey McKeon ’22

Features Editor

This past Sunday, Oct. 21, the Crescent Street Townhouses hosted Halloween events and trick-or-treating for Hartford youth. The event was initially planned to be held by Student Government Association (SGA), Bantam Network, the Office of Student Activities, Involvement, and Leadership (S.A.I.L.), and Barnyard on Saturday afternoon, however, because of inclement weather, the festivities were moved to Halloween day, which proved to be wonderful weather for the trick-or-treaters.

Families from the Hartford area gathered on Crescent Street to partake in various arts and crafts booths. The children were able to stuff Halloween dolls, decorate pumpkins, tie dye, and make bracelets. Additionally, the kids were able to get their faces painted and enjoy the fun music! Student Government Association (SGA), Bantam Network, the Office of Student Activities, Involvement, and Leadership (S.A.I.L.), and Barnyard were in attendance handing out t shirts, stickers, and baked goods to students and campus guests too.

Children also trick-or-treated from house to house on Crescent Street as students residing in crescent gave out candy. “It was so much fun to give out candy to the kids on Crescent Street! It’s always nice to reaffirm our connection with the Hartford community and spread positivity on campus,” Olivia Hampton ’22 said. Kids came dressed as everything from Little-Bo-Peep to Scream. Popular costumes included Black Panther, Spiderman, Princesses, Witches, Vampires, and Minions. SGA and Barnyard awarded prizes for the best costume and the best decorated Crescent house.

Many students partook in the activities alongside the children. Overall, it was an enjoyable way to celebrate Halloween, children and students alike!