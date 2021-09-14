Dining Destinations in CT: Trinity Student Favorites

MAURA KEARY ’22

FEATURES EDITOR

As many Trinity College students have discovered, Hartford and its neighboring towns are brimming with a plethora of different options for food and drinks. Although the school provides us with convenient choices right outside of our doors with Mather, the Cave, and the Bistro to dine at, expanding our palates while exploring the surrounding area is always something fun to do when the dining hall lines get a little too long or you are underwhelmed by the menus at any one of the on-campus options.

Whether you are looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, brunch, or just a place to grab drinks with friends, you do not have to search long for an exciting dining option close to campus. To make your decisions easier, the Tripod has provided you with a list of some new, old, and widely popular spots that can be found close by so that you don’t have to travel far to experience a different cuisine than you are used to! Since these options are so close to Trinity, and vary in their prices, there is little reason not to give them a try!

Parkville Market

Parkville opened in 2020 as Connecticut’s first food hall and hosts over 20 vendors serving up a range of dishes and cuisines. Located less than five minutes from campus, Parkville is the place to be on any day of the week, for lunch or dinner. There is indoor and outdoor seating and even another dining space with games like darts and cornhole.

You will always find something you enjoy at Parkville. Some possible options including fried chicken, tacos, poke bowls, fries and more. In addition to the food vendors there are also two bars, in addition to The Local, located inside the market, which is a bar serving craft-cocktails and local beers!

Patty’s at New Park Brewing

New Park Brewing recently introduced Patty’s, a wood-fired pizza kitchen that also serves small plates and salads. This addition to the brewery pairs perfectly with New Park Brewing’s craft beers and brand-new selection of wine. The brewery has indoor and outdoor seating, a perfect spot for every season and is close to campus, too!

The Place 2 Be

Place 2 Be — One of the most popular brunch spots for Trinity students. Now with three different locations in the Hartford area, there will always be room for you and a group of friends to sit down for breakfast, lunch or dinner, not to mention bottomless mimosas. There are two locations in Hartford, one on Franklin Avenue and one right in downtown. The other location is brand new and sits in Blue Back Square in West Hartford.

The GastroPark

The GastroPark is a unique, outdoor venue which hosts a rotating selection of local food trucks as well as craft beers and wine. Some of the recent food truck options have been Hot Taco Street Kitchen, Craftbird, East West Grille, and Iron & Grain Co. This fun spot is perfect for the end of summer and the upcoming fall nights coming up. The place is full of picnic tables and creates the perfect atmosphere for a night out with friends.

Lobstercraft

Lobster-roll restaurant Lobstercraft just recently opened its fourth location in West Hartford on Farmington Ave. The Connecticut-based chain serves up a wide variety of lobster rolls, ranging from a hot and buttered roll to a “California”- style roll. This spot is something new and different for the area and will for sure be a popular spot when travelling to the center of West Hartford.